Groundnut soup, also known as peanut soup, is a popular West African dish cherished for its rich, nutty flavor and creamy texture. Made with a blend of groundnuts, spices, and other ingredients, this savory soup is a comforting and satisfying meal. In this guide, we’ll take you through the step-by-step process of how to make groundnut soup right in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

2 cups of roasted peanuts (groundnuts), unsalted

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

2-3 cups of vegetable or chicken broth

1 cup of chopped spinach or kale

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

1 teaspoon of ground coriander

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons of cooking oil

Optional: cooked chicken, beef, or fish for added protein

Instructions

If using raw peanuts, roast them in a skillet over medium heat until golden brown and fragrant. Allow them to cool, then remove the skins by rubbing them between your hands or using a kitchen towel. Grind the roasted peanuts into a fine powder using a blender or food processor. Heat the cooking oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion, minced garlic, and grated ginger. Sauté until fragrant and translucent, about 3-4 minutes. Stir in the chopped tomatoes and cook until they begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, ground coriander, ground cumin, cayenne pepper, and salt to taste. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes to allow the flavors to meld. Gradually add the ground peanut powder to the pot, stirring constantly to prevent clumps from forming. Once incorporated, pour in the vegetable or chicken broth, stirring well to combine. Bring the soup to a gentle simmer and let it cook for about 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. For a smoother consistency, use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth. Alternatively, transfer the soup to a blender in batches and blend until smooth. Be cautious when blending hot liquids. Once the soup base is smooth and creamy, add the chopped spinach or kale and any cooked protein of your choice, such as chicken, beef, or fish. Stir well and let the soup simmer for an additional 5-10 minutes until the greens are wilted and the protein is heated through. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning as needed, adding more salt or cayenne pepper to suit your preferences. Ladle the groundnut soup into bowls and garnish with chopped peanuts or fresh herbs if desired. Serve hot with your favorite accompaniments such as rice, fufu, or bread.

