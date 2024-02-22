How To Prepare Delicious Fried Rice At Home

Fried rice is a flavorful and versatile dish that is enjoyed by people all over the world. Whether served as a main course or a side dish, homemade fried rice allows you to customize the ingredients to suit your taste preferences. In this guide, we’ll show you how to prepare delicious fried rice right in your own kitchen. With simple ingredients and easy-to-follow steps, you’ll be whipping up restaurant-quality fried rice in no time. Let’s dive into how to prepare fried rice.

Ingredients

2 cups of cooked rice (preferably long-grain rice, cooled)

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup of mixed vegetables (such as carrots, peas, and corn)

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of oyster sauce (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Spring onions or chopped coriander for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Cook the rice according to package instructions and allow it to cool completely. For best results, use rice that has been cooked and chilled in the refrigerator for a few hours or overnight. Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium heat. Pour the beaten eggs into the skillet and cook, stirring gently, until they are scrambled and just set. Remove the eggs from the skillet and set aside. In the same skillet, heat the remaining tablespoon of vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the skillet and sauté until they are softened and fragrant, about 2-3 minutes. Add the mixed vegetables to the skillet and stir-fry until they are tender-crisp, about 3-4 minutes. Add the cooked rice to the skillet with the vegetables, breaking up any clumps with a spatula or wooden spoon. Stir-fry the rice and vegetables together for 2-3 minutes, allowing the rice to heat through and become slightly crispy. Drizzle the soy sauce and oyster sauce (if using) over the rice and vegetables. Season the fried rice with salt and pepper to taste, adjusting the seasoning as needed. Return the cooked eggs to the skillet with the rice and vegetables, stirring to combine. Cook for an additional 1-2 minutes, or until everything is heated through. Remove the skillet from the heat and garnish the fried rice with chopped spring onions or coriander, if desired. Transfer the fried rice to serving plates or bowls and serve hot as a delicious main course or side dish. Enjoy your homemade fried rice with your favorite Asian-inspired dishes or as a standalone meal.

Also Read: How To Prepare Jollof Rice