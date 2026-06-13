Kenya Among Five African Countries Hit by Israel Travel Ban Over Ebola Concerns

Kenya is among five African countries whose nationals have been barred from travelling to Israel following concerns over the spread of the Ebola virus.

In a notice dated June 10, 2026, Israel’s Border Control Department directed airlines not to allow affected travellers to board flights destined for Israel.

The travel restrictions target nationals from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The ban also extends to foreign nationals from other countries who have visited any of the listed nations within 21 days prior to their intended travel to Israel.

“To all airlines, following the outbreak of the Ebola virus, effective from the receipt of this notice, you are prohibited from boarding foreign passengers who meet the criteria specified below on flights bound for Israel,” the notice stated.

“You are required to prevent foreign citizens and residents of the following countries from boarding flights arriving in Israel,” it added.

Airlines have been instructed to screen passengers before departure and establish whether they have recently travelled to or stayed in any of the affected countries.

Under the directive, any foreign traveller found to have visited the listed countries, including Kenya, within the specified period is to be denied boarding.

However, the Israeli government clarified that the restrictions do not apply to Israeli citizens or permanent residents.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this directive does not apply to Israeli citizens or Israeli residents. Your strict compliance with these directives and your cooperation are highly appreciated,” the Border Control Department said.

The travel measures come amid growing international concern over the spread of the Ebola virus in parts of Africa, prompting several countries to tighten border controls and introduce additional health surveillance measures.