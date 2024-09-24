Lemon butter sauce is a bright, zesty condiment that enhances a variety of dishes, from seafood to vegetables. This simple yet flavorful sauce is quick to prepare and elevates your meals with its rich buttery texture and refreshing citrus notes. Here’s how to make lemon butter sauce in just a few easy steps.

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick)

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons)

Zest of 1 lemon

1-2 cloves garlic (minced, optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh herbs (like parsley or dill, optional, for garnish)

Instructions

Melt the Butter

In a small saucepan, melt the unsalted butter over medium-low heat. Keep an eye on it to prevent burning; you want it to be completely melted and frothy. Add Garlic (Optional)

If you’re using garlic, add the minced garlic to the melted butter and sauté for about 1 minute, until fragrant. Be careful not to let it brown, as this can lead to a bitter flavor. Incorporate Lemon Juice and Zest

Once the garlic is fragrant, remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the fresh lemon juice and lemon zest. Mixing these ingredients while the butter is warm will help enhance the citrus flavor. Season the Sauce

Taste the sauce and season it with salt and pepper to your liking. Remember that the flavors will intensify when paired with food, so season lightly if you’re unsure.

Use the lemon butter sauce right away or keep it warm on low heat until you’re ready to serve. If it cools and thickens, gently reheat it over low heat, stirring until melted again.

Drizzle over grilled fish, shrimp, or scallops for a bright flavor boost.

Toss steamed or roasted vegetables in lemon butter sauce for an extra layer of taste.

Use it as a simple sauce for pasta, adding cooked noodles directly to the saucepan and tossing to coat.

Serve as a dipping sauce for crusty bread or drizzle over popcorn for a unique twist.

Tips

Fresh lemon juice and zest make a significant difference in flavor. Avoid bottled lemon juice for the best results.

Adding fresh herbs like parsley or dill can enhance the sauce’s flavor and add a pop of color.

If you prefer a thicker sauce, let it simmer for a few minutes longer, allowing some of the liquid to evaporate.

