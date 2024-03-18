Screen recording is a handy feature that allows you to capture everything happening on your Samsung device’s screen, whether it’s a tutorial, gameplay, or a memorable moment. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps on how to screen record on Samsung phone or tablet, so you can share and save your favorite content with ease.

Enable Screen Recording

Before you can start recording your screen, you’ll need to enable the screen recording feature on your Samsung device. Here’s how to do it:

Swipe down from the top of the screen to open the Quick Settings panel.

Look for the “Screen Recorder” icon among the available Quick Settings tiles.

If you don’t see the Screen Recorder icon, tap on “Edit” or “More Options” to customize the Quick Settings panel and add the Screen Recorder tile.

Once you’ve added the Screen Recorder tile, tap on it to enable screen recording.

Start Screen Recording

Now that screen recording is enabled, you’re ready to start capturing your screen. Follow these steps to begin recording:

Open the app or content that you want to record on your Samsung device.

Swipe down from the top of the screen to access the Quick Settings panel.

Tap on the “Screen Recorder” icon to start recording.

A countdown will appear, indicating that the recording is about to begin.

Once the countdown finishes, your Samsung device will start recording the screen.

Pause or Stop Recording:

While recording, you have the option to pause or stop the screen recording at any time. Here’s how:

To pause the recording, swipe down from the top of the screen to access the Quick Settings panel, then tap on the “Pause” button in the Screen Recorder notification.

To resume the recording, tap on the “Resume” button in the notification.

To stop the recording, swipe down from the top of the screen to access the Quick Settings panel, then tap on the “Stop” button in the Screen Recorder notification.

Once you’ve stopped the screen recording, you can access the recorded video in your device’s gallery or file manager app. From there, you can watch, edit, and share the recording with friends or on social media platforms.

Also Read: How To Reset Samsung Phone