Mageu is a traditional Southern African fermented maize drink that is smooth, slightly sour, and nutritious. It is enjoyed as a refreshing beverage and is commonly consumed for energy. The process of making mageu is simple and requires just a few ingredients. Here is how to make mageu.

Ingredients

2 cups maize meal (fine cornmeal)

4 cups water (for cooking)

4 cups cold water (for mixing)

¼ cup sugar (optional)

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons wheat or sorghum flour (for fermentation)

Steps to Make Mageu

Prepare the Maize Porridge In a pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil.

In a separate bowl, mix the maize meal with some cold water to form a smooth paste.

Slowly pour the maize paste into the boiling water while stirring continuously to prevent lumps.

Reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally until it forms a smooth, porridge-like consistency. Cool and Prepare for Fermentation Remove the porridge from heat and let it cool to room temperature.

Once cooled, add the remaining cold water to thin it out to a drinkable consistency. Start the Fermentation Stir in the wheat or sorghum flour to help the fermentation process.

Pour the mixture into a clean container, cover it loosely with a cloth or lid, and leave it in a warm place for 1-2 days. Taste and Sweeten After fermentation, the mageu should have a slightly sour taste.

Add sugar and salt to taste, stirring well to combine. Serve and Enjoy Chill the mageu in the refrigerator before serving.

Stir well before drinking and enjoy it as a refreshing, energy-boosting beverage.

