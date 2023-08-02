How to Make Moi Moi: A Delicious Nigerian Delicacy

Moi Moi is a popular Nigerian dish made from ground peeled beans, blended with a mix of spices, and steamed to perfection. It is a delightful delicacy often served at parties, family gatherings, and as a side dish for main meals.

Whether you’re a seasoned cook or a beginner, making Moi Moi is a straightforward process that yields delicious results.

Ingredients

2 cups of peeled beans (black-eyed or brown beans)

1 medium-sized onion, roughly chopped

2-3 red bell peppers (tatashe), seeds removed

2-3 scotch bonnet peppers (atarodo) – adjust to your spice preference

2 tablespoons of ground crayfish (optional)

1 cup of vegetable oil

1 cup of fish or chicken stock (or water)

2-3 hard-boiled eggs (optional)

1 teaspoon of ground nutmeg or ground cumin (optional)

2 seasoning cubes (optional)

Salt to taste

Moi Moi leaves or aluminum foil for wrapping

Instructions

Preparing the Beans

Rinse the peeled beans thoroughly in cold water.

Soak the beans in clean water for about 3-4 hours or overnight. This will soften the beans and make it easier to blend.

Blending the Beans

Drain the soaked beans and transfer them to a blender or food processor.

Add the chopped onion, red bell peppers, and scotch bonnet peppers to the blender.

Blend the mixture to a smooth paste, adding the fish or chicken stock (or water) gradually to achieve the right consistency. The mixture should be thick but pourable.

Seasoning the Moi Moi

Pour the blended mixture into a large mixing bowl.

Add the vegetable oil, ground crayfish (if using), ground nutmeg or ground cumin (if using), and seasoning cubes (if using).

Mix everything together thoroughly, making sure the oil is well incorporated.

Prepping the Moi Moi Leaves or Foil

If using Moi Moi leaves, dip them in hot water briefly to soften and make them pliable. Wipe off any excess water with a clean cloth.

If using aluminum foil, cut pieces of foil into squares, and lightly grease them with oil to prevent sticking.

Assembling the Moi Moi

Place a small piece of hard-boiled egg (if using) at the bottom of each Moi Moi leaf or foil.

Ladle the Moi Moi mixture into each leaf or foil, filling them about two-thirds full.

Fold the leaves or foil to cover the Moi Moi securely.

Steaming the Moi Moi

Arrange the wrapped Moi Moi in a pot with a steaming rack or in a steamer.

Add water to the pot, but ensure the water level is below the steaming rack.

Cover the pot and steam the Moi Moi on medium heat for about 1 to 1.5 hours, or until the Moi Moi is fully set.

Serving the Moi Moi

Allow the Moi Moi to cool slightly before unwrapping and serving.

Moi Moi can be served alone, as a side dish with rice, or with other accompaniments like fried plantains or pap (akamu).

Tips

You can add diced cooked vegetables, fish, or boiled eggs to the Moi Moi mixture for added flavor and texture.

To check if the Moi Moi is fully cooked, insert a toothpick or a skewer into the center of one wrapped portion. If it comes out clean, the Moi Moi is ready.

If you don’t have Moi Moi leaves, you can use ramekins, small bowls, or muffin tins for steaming.

Moi Moi is a delicious and nutritious dish loved by many Nigerians and enjoyed by people from different cultures around the world. With this easy-to-follow recipe, you can create Moi Moi that is bursting with flavor and sure to impress your family and friends.



