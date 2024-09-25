Mutton stew is a hearty and comforting dish, perfect for cozy gatherings or a family meal. This savory stew combines tender pieces of mutton with rich spices and vegetables, creating a deliciously satisfying experience. Here’s how to make mutton stew.
Ingredients
- 1 kg mutton, cut into cubes
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil or ghee
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1-inch piece of ginger, grated
- 2 carrots, sliced
- 2 potatoes, cubed
- 2 cups vegetable or meat broth
- 1 can (400g) diced tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
Preparation
- In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil or ghee over medium-high heat. Add the mutton cubes and sear them until browned on all sides. This step helps to lock in the flavors. Once browned, remove the mutton and set it aside.
- In the same pot, add the chopped onion and sauté for about 5 minutes until softened. Then, add the minced garlic and grated ginger, cooking for another minute until fragrant.
- Stir in the sliced carrots and cubed potatoes. Then, add the cumin, coriander, turmeric, and salt. Mix well, allowing the spices to coat the vegetables.
- Return the browned mutton to the pot. Add the diced tomatoes and broth, stirring to combine everything. Bring the mixture to a boil.
- Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and cover the pot. Let the stew simmer for about 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the mutton is tender. Stir occasionally, adding more broth or water if necessary to maintain the desired consistency.
- About 10 minutes before serving, stir in the garam masala for an added depth of flavor. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper as needed.
- Once the mutton is tender and the stew is flavorful, remove it from heat. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.
Mutton stew is versatile and pairs well with various accompaniments:
- Serve with crusty bread or naan to soak up the delicious sauce.
- Pair it with steamed rice or biryani for a complete meal.
- A fresh side salad can balance the richness of the stew.
