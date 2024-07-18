Oxtail stew is a hearty and flavorful dish that’s perfect for cozy dinners. This savory stew combines tender oxtail with vegetables and spices, creating a rich and satisfying meal. Follow this simple recipe how to make oxtail stew that will warm you up and impress your guests.
Ingredients
- 2-3 pounds oxtail, cut into pieces
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, sliced
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- 4 cups beef broth
- 1 can (14 oz) diced tomatoes
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fresh parsley for garnish
Instructions
- Season the oxtail pieces with salt and pepper. This will enhance the flavor of the meat as it cooks.
- In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the oxtail pieces in batches, browning them on all sides. This step adds depth to the stew’s flavor.
- Once the oxtail is browned, remove it from the pot and set it aside. In the same pot, add the chopped onion, carrots, and celery. Sauté for about 5-7 minutes until the vegetables are softened. Add the minced garlic and cook for an additional minute.
- Stir in the thyme and bay leaf, then return the browned oxtail to the pot. Pour in the beef broth and add the diced tomatoes. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil.
- Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let the stew simmer for about 2-3 hours. The slow cooking process allows the oxtail to become tender and infuse the broth with rich flavors.
- After simmering, taste the stew and adjust the seasoning with additional salt and pepper if needed. If the stew is too thick, you can add more broth or water to reach your desired consistency.
- Once the oxtail is tender and the flavors have melded together, remove the bay leaf. Ladle the stew into bowls and garnish with fresh parsley.
