Pineapple beer is a traditional, lightly fermented drink made at home using simple ingredients. It’s popular in many African households and is loved for its refreshing taste and natural fizz. Making it is easy and doesn’t require any special equipment—just ripe pineapples, sugar, and water. Here is how to make pineapple beer.

Gather Your Ingredients

To make about 5 litres of pineapple beer, you will need:

– 2 large ripe pineapples

– 2 to 3 cups of white sugar (adjust to taste)

– 4 to 5 litres of clean, lukewarm water

– A large clean bucket or container with a lid

– A sieve or strainer

– Clean bottles for storage

Make sure the pineapples are ripe and sweet, as this will improve both the taste and fermentation process.

Wash and Prepare the Pineapples

Wash the pineapples thoroughly to remove dirt and pesticides. Do not peel them completely—instead, cut off the leafy tops and base, then chop the pineapples into chunks with the skin on. The skin contains natural yeast which helps the fermentation.

Mix the Ingredients

Place the chopped pineapples into a large clean bucket. Add the sugar and pour in the lukewarm water. Stir well until the sugar is mostly dissolved. You can lightly crush the pineapple pieces with a spoon or your hands to release more juice.

Cover and Ferment

Cover the bucket loosely with a lid or cloth to allow gases to escape but keep dust and insects out. Leave the mixture to ferment at room temperature for 2 to 3 days. Stir it once or twice a day. You’ll notice bubbles forming—this means fermentation is working.

Strain the Liquid

After two or three days, strain the liquid through a clean sieve or cloth to remove the pineapple solids. Pour the strained beer into clean bottles, leaving a little space at the top of each bottle.

Store and Chill

Seal the bottles tightly and store them in the fridge to stop further fermentation. Chill for several hours before serving. Drink within a few days, as homemade pineapple beer continues to ferment and can become stronger or overly fizzy over time.

