How To Make Potato Chips In An Air Fryer

Making potato chips in an air fryer is a healthier and quicker alternative to deep frying. With just a few basic ingredients and the right technique, you can enjoy crispy, golden chips with less oil and no mess. It’s perfect for snacks, lunch sides, or a guilt-free treat. Here is how to make potato chips in air fryer.

Choose and Wash the Potatoes

Use firm potatoes like russet or red-skinned varieties. These hold their shape well and become nice and crisp when cooked. Wash the potatoes thoroughly under running water to remove dirt. You can choose to peel them or leave the skin on for a rustic look.

Slice the Potatoes Thinly

Using a sharp knife, mandoline slicer, or vegetable peeler, cut the potatoes into thin, even slices. Thin slices cook more evenly and crisp up better. Try to keep the thickness about 1–2 mm for best results.

Soak the Slices in Water

Place the potato slices in a bowl of cold water for 15 to 30 minutes. This step helps remove excess starch, which allows the chips to get crispier. After soaking, drain the water and pat the slices dry with a clean towel or paper towel.

Season the Chips

In a bowl, toss the dry potato slices with a small amount of oil—just enough to coat them lightly (about 1 to 2 teaspoons). Add salt and any seasoning you like, such as paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, or vinegar powder for tangy chips.

Arrange in the Air Fryer

Preheat the air fryer to 180°C (356°F) for a few minutes. Arrange the potato slices in a single layer in the basket. Avoid overlapping too much, as this can cause uneven cooking. You may need to cook in batches depending on your air fryer size.

Cook Until Golden and Crispy

Air fry the chips for 12 to 15 minutes, shaking the basket or flipping the slices halfway through. Keep an eye on them in the last few minutes—thinner slices cook faster and can burn quickly. They should be golden brown and crisp when done.

Cool and Serve

Once done, remove the chips and let them cool for a few minutes. This helps them crisp up even more. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container for a day or two.

