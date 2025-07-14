Potato curry is a simple, comforting dish that’s both filling and flavourful. It’s popular in many cultures and can be made with basic pantry ingredients. Whether served with rice, chapati, or eaten on its own, this curry is easy to prepare and perfect for vegetarians or anyone craving a hearty meal. Here is how to make potato curry.

Prepare Your Ingredients

To make potato curry for about 4 people, you will need:

– 4 to 5 medium potatoes

– 1 large onion, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, chopped or 1 cup tomato puree

– 2 garlic cloves, minced

– 1 teaspoon grated ginger

– 2 tablespoons cooking oil

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds (optional)

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon curry powder or garam masala

– 1 teaspoon paprika or chili powder (adjust to taste)

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander for garnish

– 1 to 2 cups of water, depending on how thick you want the curry

Peel and Boil the Potatoes

Peel the potatoes and cut them into bite-sized cubes. Boil them in water until they are just soft but not falling apart. Drain and set aside. This step helps the curry cook faster and ensures the potatoes remain firm in the sauce.

Make the Curry Base

In a deep pan or pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add cumin seeds if using and let them sizzle for a few seconds. Add the chopped onions and sauté until golden brown. Then add the garlic and ginger, cooking for another minute until fragrant.

Add Tomatoes and Spices

Stir in the chopped tomatoes or tomato puree. Cook until the tomatoes break down and the mixture becomes thick. Add turmeric, curry powder, chili powder, and salt. Mix well and let it cook for a few minutes until the oil starts to separate from the paste.

Add Potatoes and Simmer

Add the boiled potatoes to the pan and stir gently to coat them in the spice mixture. Pour in enough water to create your desired sauce thickness. Let the curry simmer on low heat for 10 to 15 minutes, allowing the potatoes to absorb the flavours.

Garnish and Serve

Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. Sprinkle with fresh coriander before serving. Serve hot with rice, chapati, or naan.

Also Read: How To Make Peach Color