Potjiekos, a traditional South African stew, is a flavorful dish made with layers of meat, vegetables, and spices, all slow-cooked in a cast-iron pot over an open fire. Known for its rich flavors and comforting taste, potjiekos is perfect for gatherings and outdoor cooking. Here’s how to make potjiekos.

Ingredients

1 kg (2 lbs) meat (beef, lamb, chicken, or oxtail)

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1 large onion, chopped

2–3 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon paprika or curry powder (optional for extra flavor)

4–5 cups mixed vegetables (carrots, potatoes, green beans, and baby corn)

1–2 cups broth or water

Fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary (optional)

Optional seasoning: bay leaves, cinnamon stick, or cloves for additional depth

Prepare Your Fire or Heat Source

The traditional way to cook potjiekos is over an open fire, but you can also use a stove if needed. The key is to maintain a gentle, even heat throughout the cooking process.

If using an open fire, get a bed of coals ready. Avoid flames, as they can make the pot too hot and burn the ingredients.

Place your cast-iron potjie (three-legged pot) over the heat source. Allow it to heat up gradually.

Brown the Meat

Browning the meat first helps build flavor and creates a delicious base for your stew.

Pour a bit of oil into the pot and let it heat up.

Add the meat to the pot and sear it until it’s nicely browned on all sides. This seals in the juices and gives the potjiekos a richer taste.

Add salt and pepper to taste, along with paprika or curry powder if you like a bit of spice.

Sauté Onions and Garlic

Adding aromatics like onions and garlic gives depth to the dish.

Once the meat is browned, add the chopped onions and minced garlic to the pot. Sauté until the onions are soft and golden, which should take about 5–7 minutes.

Add Vegetables in Layers

Potjiekos is traditionally made by layering vegetables on top of the meat without stirring. This technique allows each layer to cook at its own pace and infuse its unique flavor.

Place harder vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and butternut squash on top of the meat. These take longer to cook, so they go in first.

Add softer vegetables like green beans, mushrooms, and baby corn on top of the hard vegetables.

Tuck in fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary for extra aroma. If using bay leaves or cinnamon stick, add them at this stage.

Pour in the Liquid

Adding a small amount of liquid helps to create steam for cooking while keeping the potjiekos moist.

Pour in about 1–2 cups of broth or water, just enough to cover the meat and reach the bottom of the vegetable layer. The potjie pot’s shape allows steam to circulate, so you don’t need much liquid.

Resist the urge to stir, as the layered cooking style is essential for traditional potjiekos.

Slow-Cook the Potjiekos

Slow-cooking allows the flavors to meld together beautifully, creating a tender, flavorful stew.

Place the lid on the pot and ensure it’s tightly sealed to trap steam.

Let the potjiekos cook gently over low heat for 2–3 hours. Check occasionally to make sure there’s still some liquid at the bottom and add a little more water if necessary, but avoid stirring.

Check for Doneness

The potjiekos is ready when the meat is tender and the vegetables are fully cooked.

Use a fork to check that the meat is tender and vegetables are soft. If not, continue cooking until everything is tender.

Serve and Enjoy

Potjiekos is traditionally served as a hearty, one-pot meal.

Bring the potjie pot to the table and serve spoonfuls of potjiekos directly from the pot. It pairs well with rice, crusty bread, or pap (a South African maize porridge).

For a fresh touch, sprinkle with chopped parsley or cilantro before serving.

Final Tips

The layers are essential to traditional potjiekos, so avoid stirring throughout the cooking process.

Feel free to experiment with different meats or vegetables based on your preferences.

Potjiekos is best when slow-cooked, so allow plenty of time for flavors to develop fully.

