How To Make Prawns

Cooking prawns is quick and easy, making them a fantastic choice for a delicious meal. Whether you prefer them grilled, sautéed, or boiled, prawns are versatile and packed with flavor. Here’s a simple guide on how to prepare prawns perfectly.
Ingredients
- 1 pound fresh or frozen prawns (peeled and deveined)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil or butter
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon paprika (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fresh lemon or lime juice (for serving)
- Fresh herbs (like parsley or cilantro) for garnish
Instructions
- If using frozen prawns, thaw them by placing them in a bowl of cold water for about 15-20 minutes. Pat them dry with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.
- In a large skillet, heat the olive oil or butter over medium-high heat. Ensure the oil is hot before adding the prawns for better searing.
- Add the minced garlic to the pan and sauté for about 30 seconds until fragrant. Be careful not to burn it.
- Add the prawns to the skillet in a single layer. Season with paprika, salt, and pepper. Cook for about 2-3 minutes on one side until they turn pink and opaque.
- Turn the prawns over and cook for another 2-3 minutes until fully cooked. Avoid overcooking, as they can become rubbery.
- Squeeze fresh lemon or lime juice over the prawns for added flavor. Toss to combine.
- Remove the prawns from the heat and garnish with fresh herbs. Serve them hot as an appetizer or main dish, or add them to pasta, salads, or tacos.
