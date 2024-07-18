fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    HOW-TO

    How To Make Prawns

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How To Make Prawns

    Cooking prawns is quick and easy, making them a fantastic choice for a delicious meal. Whether you prefer them grilled, sautéed, or boiled, prawns are versatile and packed with flavor. Here’s a simple guide on how to prepare prawns perfectly.

    Ingredients

    • 1 pound fresh or frozen prawns (peeled and deveined)
    • 2 tablespoons olive oil or butter
    • 3 cloves garlic, minced
    • 1 teaspoon paprika (optional)
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • Fresh lemon or lime juice (for serving)
    • Fresh herbs (like parsley or cilantro) for garnish

    Instructions

    1. If using frozen prawns, thaw them by placing them in a bowl of cold water for about 15-20 minutes. Pat them dry with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.
    2. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil or butter over medium-high heat. Ensure the oil is hot before adding the prawns for better searing.
    3. Add the minced garlic to the pan and sauté for about 30 seconds until fragrant. Be careful not to burn it.
    4. Add the prawns to the skillet in a single layer. Season with paprika, salt, and pepper. Cook for about 2-3 minutes on one side until they turn pink and opaque.
    5. Turn the prawns over and cook for another 2-3 minutes until fully cooked. Avoid overcooking, as they can become rubbery.
    6. Squeeze fresh lemon or lime juice over the prawns for added flavor. Toss to combine.
    7. Remove the prawns from the heat and garnish with fresh herbs. Serve them hot as an appetizer or main dish, or add them to pasta, salads, or tacos.

    Also Read: How To Make Chicken Pie

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    How To Make Pancakes Without Baking Powder

    How To Make Prawns

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X