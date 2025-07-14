Vodka punch is a popular party drink because it’s easy to prepare, refreshing, and can be made in large quantities. By combining vodka with fruit juice, soda, and fresh fruits, you can create a vibrant and delicious punch that’s perfect for gatherings and celebrations. Here is how to make punch with vodka.

Gather Your Ingredients

To make a vodka punch that serves around 10 people, you will need:

– 750 ml bottle of vodka

– 1 litre of orange juice

– 1 litre of pineapple juice or cranberry juice

– 1 litre of lemonade or lemon-lime soda (like Sprite)

– 1 to 2 cups of fruit slices (oranges, lemons, strawberries, pineapple)

– Ice cubes

– Optional: mint leaves or a splash of grenadine for colour

Choose juices and soda that balance sweet and sour flavours, depending on your taste.

Prepare the Fruit Garnish

Wash and slice your fresh fruits. Oranges and lemons should be cut into thin rounds, strawberries sliced, and pineapple into small chunks. These will add both flavour and decoration to your punch.

Mix the Juices and Vodka

In a large punch bowl or jug, pour in the orange juice and pineapple juice. Add the vodka and stir well to combine. Taste at this stage and adjust—add more juice if you want a lighter punch or more vodka for a stronger mix.

Add the Soda Last

Just before serving, add the lemon-lime soda or lemonade. This keeps the punch fizzy and fresh. Stir gently to avoid losing all the bubbles.

Add Fruit and Ice

Drop the fruit slices into the punch bowl and add a generous amount of ice cubes to chill the drink. If you want a colder punch without watering it down, you can freeze juice into cubes beforehand and use those instead of plain ice.

Serve and Enjoy

Ladle the punch into glasses, making sure to include a few pieces of fruit in each serving. Garnish with mint or a splash of grenadine for extra colour if desired. Serve chilled.

