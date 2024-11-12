Rosemary tea is a fragrant, herbal tea made from fresh or dried rosemary leaves. Known for its calming and digestive benefits, rosemary tea can be enjoyed hot or cold and is easy to prepare at home. Here’s how to make rosemary tea.

Ingredients You’ll Need

1–2 teaspoons dried rosemary (or 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary)

1 cup of water

Optional: honey, lemon, or mint for extra flavor

Boil the Water

Start by boiling water for the tea.

Fresh, filtered water will give the tea a cleaner taste.

Use about 1 cup of water per serving. If making multiple servings, adjust the amount accordingly.

Add Rosemary to a Teapot or Cup

You can use either dried or fresh rosemary leaves for this tea.

If using dried rosemary, add about 1–2 teaspoons to a teapot or mug.

For fresh rosemary, use a tablespoon of leaves. Rinse them lightly before adding.

Pour Boiling Water Over the Rosemary

Pour the boiling water over the rosemary leaves to release the aroma and flavor.

Covering helps trap the steam, allowing the rosemary to steep more effectively and infuse the water with its natural oils.

Steep the Tea

Let the rosemary steep to achieve the desired flavor and strength.

Allow the tea to steep for 5–10 minutes, depending on how strong you prefer it. A longer steeping time will yield a more robust, aromatic tea.

Strain the Tea

Once steeped, strain out the rosemary leaves.

Pour the tea through a strainer to remove the leaves, then discard them.

Add Flavor (Optional)

Rosemary tea has a naturally herbaceous taste, but you can add extras for more flavor.

A teaspoon of honey adds a touch of sweetness and complements the rosemary’s flavor.

A slice of lemon or a few mint leaves add freshness and extra zest to your tea.

Serve and Enjoy

Rosemary tea can be enjoyed hot or cold, depending on your preference.

Pour into a mug and enjoy the soothing warmth and aroma.

For iced rosemary tea, let it cool, then pour over ice cubes and garnish with a sprig of rosemary or lemon slice.

Final Tips

If you make extra, store any leftover tea in the refrigerator for up to two days.

Try blending rosemary with other herbs like thyme, chamomile, or lavender for a unique herbal tea.

