Rosemary water is a natural remedy that promotes hair growth, reduces dandruff, and strengthens the roots. It’s affordable, chemical-free, and easy to prepare at home using fresh or dried rosemary. Regular use can improve hair thickness and shine over time. Here is how to make rosemary water for hair.

Gather Your Ingredients

To make rosemary water, you will need:

– 1 to 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary (or 2 tablespoons of dried rosemary)

– 2 to 3 cups of water

– A small pot with a lid

– A strainer

– A spray bottle or container for storage

Fresh rosemary is preferred if available, but dried rosemary works just as well.

Boil the Water

Pour 2 to 3 cups of water into a pot and place it over medium heat. Once it reaches a rolling boil, reduce the heat slightly to prevent it from overflowing.

Add the Rosemary

Add the fresh rosemary sprigs or dried rosemary to the boiling water. Cover the pot with a lid to trap the steam and nutrients.

Simmer and Steep

Let the rosemary simmer gently for 15 to 20 minutes. This process allows the herb to release its oils and beneficial compounds into the water. You’ll notice the water turning a green or amber colour.

Cool and Strain

Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool completely. Once cool, strain the rosemary out using a sieve or cheesecloth. Pour the rosemary water into a clean spray bottle or jar for easy use.

How to Use on Hair

You can apply rosemary water in two main ways:

– As a rinse: After shampooing, pour the rosemary water over your scalp and hair. Massage it in and let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing with clean water or leaving it in.

– As a daily spray: Spritz the rosemary water directly onto your scalp and hair roots once or twice a day. It works best on clean hair.

Store Properly

Keep the rosemary water in the refrigerator for up to one week. Make a fresh batch weekly to ensure its strength and freshness.

