Scones made with amasi (a traditional fermented milk popular in Southern Africa) are soft, slightly tangy, and absolutely delicious. The amasi adds a unique richness and tenderness to the scones, making them perfect for breakfast, tea, or a quick snack. Here’s how to make scones with amasi.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cold butter, cubed

3/4 cup amasi (or substitute with buttermilk if unavailable)

1 large egg

Extra flour for dusting

Optional: 1/2 cup raisins or grated cheese for extra flavor

Preheat the Oven

Begin by preheating your oven to 400°F (200°C).

Line a baking tray with parchment paper or lightly grease it to prevent sticking.

Mix the Dry Ingredients

Combine the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl.

Measure out and sift the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt into a bowl. Sifting helps to aerate the flour, resulting in fluffier scones.

If you’d like to add raisins or grated cheese, mix them in with the dry ingredients.

Rub in the Butter

Add the cold butter to the flour mixture.

Rub the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. You can also use a pastry cutter or fork, but be careful not to overwork it—the small lumps of butter will help create a flaky texture.

Mix the Wet Ingredients

In a separate bowl, whisk the amasi and egg together.

This helps incorporate the egg into the amasi for a smoother mixture that blends easily into the flour.

Combine Wet and Dry Ingredients

Pour the amasi mixture into the bowl with the dry ingredients.

Use a wooden spoon or your hands to gently mix until just combined. The dough should be soft but not too sticky; if it’s too wet, add a bit more flour until it holds together.

Shape the Dough

Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and shape it into a round disk.

Knead the dough very lightly, about 3–4 times, just to bring it together. Avoid over-kneading, as this can make the scones tough.

Pat the dough down until it’s about 1 inch thick, which gives you thick, fluffy scones.

Cut Out the Scones

Use a round cutter or a glass to cut out scones from the dough.

Lightly dust your cutter with flour to prevent sticking.

Arrange the scones on the prepared baking tray, leaving a bit of space between each one.

Bake the Scones

Place the scones in the preheated oven.

Bake until the scones are golden brown on top. Check around 12 minutes; the scones are ready when they sound hollow when tapped on the bottom.

Serve and Enjoy

Allow the scones to cool slightly, then serve warm.

Scones are delicious with butter, jam, or a drizzle of honey. They’re also lovely with a cup of tea or coffee.

Final Tips

Store leftover scones in an airtight container for up to two days. Reheat them gently in the oven before serving for the best texture.

Try adding a pinch of cinnamon, grated citrus zest, or vanilla for a different twist on your scones.

