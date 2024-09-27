Slap chips, a South African favorite, are thick-cut fries that boast a fluffy interior and crispy exterior. Often served with a generous sprinkle of salt and a side of vinegar or peri-peri sauce, these chips are perfect for snacking or as a side dish. Making slap chips at home is simple and rewarding, allowing you to enjoy this delightful comfort food any time you crave it. Here is how to make slap chips.

Ingredients

4 large potatoes (Russet or Maris Piper are ideal)

Oil for frying (vegetable or sunflower oil works best)

Salt to taste

Vinegar (optional, for serving)

Peri-peri sauce (optional, for serving)

Prepare the Potatoes

Start by washing the potatoes thoroughly to remove any dirt. There’s no need to peel them, as the skin adds extra texture and flavor. Cut each potato into thick, uniform chips, about 1/2 inch thick. Try to keep the sizes consistent for even cooking.

Once cut, place the chips in a bowl of cold water and let them soak for at least 30 minutes. This step helps remove excess starch, resulting in a crispier finish. After soaking, drain the water and pat the chips dry with a clean kitchen towel.

Heat the Oil

In a large, heavy-bottomed pot or deep fryer, heat enough oil to submerge the chips. Aim for a temperature of about 350°F (175°C). To test if the oil is ready, drop in a small piece of potato; it should sizzle and rise to the surface.

Fry the Chips

Once the oil is hot, carefully add the chips in batches to avoid overcrowding. Fry the chips for about 5-7 minutes until they begin to turn golden but are not fully cooked. This first fry allows them to cook through without browning too much.

After the initial fry, remove the chips from the oil using a slotted spoon and drain them on paper towels. Let them rest for about 10-15 minutes; this step helps them develop that signature fluffy texture.

Second Fry for Crispiness

After resting, return the chips to the hot oil for a second fry. This time, fry them for another 3-5 minutes until they are golden brown and crispy. Keep an eye on them, as they can quickly overcook.

Once done, remove the chips again with a slotted spoon and drain them on paper towels. While they are still hot, sprinkle with salt to taste.

Your slap chips are now ready to be enjoyed! Serve them immediately, either on their own or with your favorite dipping sauces. A splash of vinegar adds a delightful tang, while peri-peri sauce brings some heat.

These chips are perfect as a side dish for grilled meats or enjoyed as a snack on their own. Their comforting crunch and fluffy interior make them a crowd-pleaser.

