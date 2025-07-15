Making slime with shampoo is a fun and easy activity, especially when you don’t have glue or borax. Using just a few household ingredients, you can create a soft, stretchy slime that’s safe for kids and enjoyable to play with. Here is how to make slime with shampoo.

Gather Your Ingredients

You will need:

– Thick shampoo (any brand or scent, but the thicker the better)

– Salt (table salt works fine)

– A small mixing bowl

– A spoon or spatula for stirring

– Optional: food colouring for added fun

Choose a shampoo that is creamy or gel-like in texture, as this helps the slime hold together.

Pour Shampoo into the Bowl

Squeeze about 2 to 3 tablespoons of shampoo into the mixing bowl. The more shampoo you use, the more slime you’ll make. You can always add more later if needed.

Add a Small Pinch of Salt

Sprinkle in a pinch of salt and begin to stir. Salt helps thicken the shampoo and gives the mixture a slime-like texture. Keep stirring until the salt is completely dissolved.

Stir and Observe the Texture

Continue mixing for about 1 to 2 minutes. The shampoo should begin to thicken slightly. If it’s too runny, add a little more salt—just a pinch at a time—and keep stirring. Don’t add too much salt or the mixture may break down.

Chill the Slime (Optional but Helpful)

To help the slime firm up, place the bowl in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes. After removing it, the slime should be thicker and ready to play with.

Add Colour (Optional)

If you want coloured slime, mix in a few drops of food colouring once the texture is right. Stir until the colour is evenly spread.

Play and Store

Once your slime is thick and stretchy, it’s ready to use. Stretch, roll, and squish it just like regular slime. When done, store it in an airtight container to keep it from drying out.

Also Read: How To Make Potato Curry