Slime is a popular DIY project that kids and adults alike enjoy for its fun, squishy texture. While traditional slime recipes often require an activator like borax or liquid starch, you can make a simple version without any activator at all. This no-activator slime is quick to prepare and uses everyday ingredients you probably already have at home. Here is how to make slime without activator.

Ingredients

1 cup of white school glue (PVA glue)

1/2 cup of water

1/2 cup of cornstarch

Food coloring (optional)

Glitter (optional, for extra sparkle)

Mix the Glue and Water

In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup of white school glue with 1/2 cup of water. Stir well until the mixture is smooth and fully combined. This base will provide the stretchiness that makes slime so enjoyable to play with.

If you want to add color to your slime, now is the time to mix in a few drops of food coloring. Start with a small amount and adjust to your desired shade.

Add the Cornstarch

Once your glue and water mixture is ready, gradually add 1/2 cup of cornstarch to the bowl. Stir the mixture continuously as you add the cornstarch, ensuring that it fully incorporates into the glue. The cornstarch will help to thicken the slime and give it a more solid texture.

Knead the Slime

As you continue to mix, you may notice that the slime starts to clump together. When it reaches a dough-like consistency, use your hands to knead it. This process will help activate the cornstarch and improve the slime’s texture. If the slime feels too sticky, you can sprinkle in a little more cornstarch until you achieve your desired consistency.

Add Glitter

For an extra touch of fun, you can add glitter to your slime. Simply sprinkle in your desired amount and knead it in until it’s evenly distributed. This step is optional, but it can make your slime sparkle and shine!

Store Your Slime

Once you’re happy with your slime, it’s ready to play with! When you’re done, store it in an airtight container to keep it fresh. This slime can last for several days when properly stored.

