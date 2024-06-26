How To Make Stir Fry With Frozen Veggies

Stir fry with frozen vegetables is a convenient and delicious dish that allows you to enjoy a variety of colorful vegetables in a quick and flavorful way. Whether you’re looking for a speedy weeknight meal or a nutritious side dish, stir fry with frozen veggies offers flexibility and ease without sacrificing taste or nutrition. By following these simple steps, you can create a satisfying stir fry that’s packed with vitamins, minerals, and vibrant flavors.
Ingredients
- Frozen Vegetables: 4 cups (Choose a mix of your favorite vegetables such as bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, snap peas, and cauliflower)
- Protein (Optional): Chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu, or tempeh – sliced or cubed (about 1 cup)
- Garlic: 2-3 cloves, minced
- Ginger: 1-inch piece, grated or finely chopped
- Soy Sauce: 2-3 tablespoons (low sodium preferred)
- Sesame Oil: 1 tablespoon (for flavor, optional)
- Vegetable Oil: 2 tablespoons (for cooking)
- Salt and Pepper: To taste
- Red Pepper Flakes: For a bit of heat (optional)
- Sesame Seeds: For garnish (optional)
- Green Onions: Chopped, for garnish (optional)
Instructions
- Prep Work
- If your frozen vegetables are in a large clump, gently break them apart using your hands. There’s no need to thaw completely; cooking from frozen works well for stir fry.
- If including protein like chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu, or tempeh, ensure it’s sliced or cubed into bite-sized pieces.
- Prepare the garlic and ginger as directed. These aromatic ingredients will enhance the flavor of your stir fry.
- Stir Fry Cooking Process
- Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking.
- If adding protein, start by cooking it until browned and cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- : Add minced garlic and grated ginger to the hot oil. Stir fry for about 30 seconds until fragrant.
- Add the frozen vegetables to the skillet or wok. Stir fry continuously for 5-7 minutes or until the vegetables are tender-crisp and heated through. If using a mix of vegetables, add harder vegetables (like carrots) first and softer ones (like broccoli) later.
- Drizzle soy sauce over the vegetables and add optional sesame oil for extra flavor. Season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes if desired. Toss everything together to coat evenly.
- Return the cooked protein to the skillet with the vegetables. Stir well to combine and heat through.
- Serving and Garnishing
- Transfer the stir fry with frozen veggies to serving plates or bowls immediately while hot.
- Sprinkle with sesame seeds and chopped green onions for added flavor and visual appeal.
- Serve your stir fry with frozen veggies as is or over steamed rice or noodles for a complete meal. Enjoy the fresh, vibrant flavors!
