How To Make Stir Fry With Frozen Veggies

Stir fry with frozen vegetables is a convenient and delicious dish that allows you to enjoy a variety of colorful vegetables in a quick and flavorful way. Whether you’re looking for a speedy weeknight meal or a nutritious side dish, stir fry with frozen veggies offers flexibility and ease without sacrificing taste or nutrition. By following these simple steps, you can create a satisfying stir fry that’s packed with vitamins, minerals, and vibrant flavors.

Ingredients

Frozen Vegetables : 4 cups (Choose a mix of your favorite vegetables such as bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, snap peas, and cauliflower)

: 4 cups (Choose a mix of your favorite vegetables such as bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, snap peas, and cauliflower) Protein (Optional) : Chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu, or tempeh – sliced or cubed (about 1 cup)

: Chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu, or tempeh – sliced or cubed (about 1 cup) Garlic : 2-3 cloves, minced

: 2-3 cloves, minced Ginger : 1-inch piece, grated or finely chopped

: 1-inch piece, grated or finely chopped Soy Sauce : 2-3 tablespoons (low sodium preferred)

: 2-3 tablespoons (low sodium preferred) Sesame Oil : 1 tablespoon (for flavor, optional)

: 1 tablespoon (for flavor, optional) Vegetable Oil : 2 tablespoons (for cooking)

: 2 tablespoons (for cooking) Salt and Pepper : To taste

: To taste Red Pepper Flakes : For a bit of heat (optional)

: For a bit of heat (optional) Sesame Seeds : For garnish (optional)

: For garnish (optional) Green Onions: Chopped, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Prep Work

If your frozen vegetables are in a large clump, gently break them apart using your hands. There’s no need to thaw completely; cooking from frozen works well for stir fry. If including protein like chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu, or tempeh, ensure it’s sliced or cubed into bite-sized pieces. Prepare the garlic and ginger as directed. These aromatic ingredients will enhance the flavor of your stir fry.

Stir Fry Cooking Process

Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. If adding protein, start by cooking it until browned and cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside. : Add minced garlic and grated ginger to the hot oil. Stir fry for about 30 seconds until fragrant. Add the frozen vegetables to the skillet or wok. Stir fry continuously for 5-7 minutes or until the vegetables are tender-crisp and heated through. If using a mix of vegetables, add harder vegetables (like carrots) first and softer ones (like broccoli) later. Drizzle soy sauce over the vegetables and add optional sesame oil for extra flavor. Season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes if desired. Toss everything together to coat evenly. Return the cooked protein to the skillet with the vegetables. Stir well to combine and heat through.

Serving and Garnishing

Transfer the stir fry with frozen veggies to serving plates or bowls immediately while hot. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and chopped green onions for added flavor and visual appeal. Serve your stir fry with frozen veggies as is or over steamed rice or noodles for a complete meal. Enjoy the fresh, vibrant flavors!

