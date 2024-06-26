How To Make Spaghetti And Mince

Spaghetti and mince, also known as spaghetti bolognese in some regions, is a beloved dish that has transcended cultural boundaries to become a favorite worldwide. Its appeal lies in its simplicity and robust flavors, making it a go-to option for home cooks looking to create a satisfying and wholesome meal.

Ingredients

Spaghetti Pasta : 300 grams (about 10 ounces)

: 300 grams (about 10 ounces) Minced Beef or Ground Meat : 400 grams (about 14 ounces)

: 400 grams (about 14 ounces) Onion : 1 large, finely chopped

: 1 large, finely chopped Garlic : 2-3 cloves, minced

: 2-3 cloves, minced Tomato Paste : 2 tablespoons

: 2 tablespoons Canned Chopped Tomatoes : 400 grams (14 ounces)

: 400 grams (14 ounces) Beef or Chicken Stock : 1 cup

: 1 cup Red Wine : 1/2 cup (optional, for added flavor)

: 1/2 cup (optional, for added flavor) Italian Seasoning : 1 teaspoon (or a mix of dried herbs like basil, oregano, and thyme)

: 1 teaspoon (or a mix of dried herbs like basil, oregano, and thyme) Salt and Pepper : To taste

: To taste Olive Oil : 2 tablespoons

: 2 tablespoons Grated Parmesan Cheese : For serving (optional)

: For serving (optional) Fresh Basil: Chopped, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Cooking the Pasta

Fill a large pot with water and bring it to a boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, add a generous pinch of salt and the spaghetti pasta. Cook according to package instructions until al dente (usually about 8-10 minutes). Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. When the pasta is cooked to your liking, drain it in a colander and set aside. You can toss it with a little olive oil to prevent sticking if you’re not ready to use it immediately.

Making the Mince Sauce

Heat olive oil in a large skillet or saucepan over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and sauté for 3-4 minutes until softened and translucent. Add the minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant. Increase the heat to medium-high. Add the minced beef (or ground meat of your choice) to the skillet. Break up the meat with a spoon or spatula and cook until browned and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and Italian seasoning (or dried herbs). Cook for 1-2 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. If using red wine, pour it into the skillet and stir, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Let it simmer for 1-2 minutes until slightly reduced. Pour in the canned chopped tomatoes (including their juices) and beef or chicken stock. Stir well to combine. Bring the sauce to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low and let the sauce simmer gently for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. This allows the flavors to develop and the sauce to thicken. Taste the sauce and season with salt and pepper according to your preference. Adjust the thickness of the sauce by simmering longer for a thicker consistency or adding more stock if it’s too thick.

Add the cooked spaghetti pasta to the skillet with the mince sauce. Toss well to coat the pasta evenly with the sauce.

Divide the spaghetti and mince among serving plates or bowls. Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese and chopped fresh basil, if desired.

Serve immediately while hot, and savor the hearty flavors of spaghetti and mince with your favorite accompaniments, such as garlic bread or a crisp green salad.

