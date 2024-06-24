Fish curry is a delicious and aromatic dish enjoyed by many. This recipe will guide you through making a flavorful fish curry that can be served with rice or bread. Follow these steps on how to make fish curry.
Ingredients
- 500g fish fillets (tilapia, cod, or any firm white fish)
- 2 tablespoons oil (vegetable or coconut oil)
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 2 tomatoes, finely chopped
- 2-3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 inch ginger, minced
- 2 green chilies, slit (optional, adjust to taste)
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 1 cup water or fish stock
- Fresh cilantro for garnish
Spices
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)
- Salt to taste
Instructions
- Cut the fish fillets into medium-sized pieces. Season with a pinch of turmeric and salt. Set aside.
- In a large pan or skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter.
- Add the chopped onions to the pan. Sauté until they turn golden brown.
- Add the minced garlic, ginger, and slit green chilies. Sauté for 2-3 minutes until fragrant.
- Add the chopped tomatoes. Cook until they become soft and the oil starts to separate from the mixture.
- Add turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, and cumin seeds. Stir well and cook for another 2 minutes to blend the spices.
- Pour in the coconut milk and water (or fish stock). Stir to combine and bring the mixture to a simmer.
- Gently add the fish pieces to the pan. Cover and cook for about 10 minutes or until the fish is cooked through and tender. Be careful not to overcook the fish as it can become tough.
- Add garam masala to the curry. Stir gently to mix without breaking the fish pieces.
- Taste the curry and adjust the salt and spice levels if needed.
- Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves. Serve hot with steamed rice, naan, or any bread of your choice.
Tips
- Use firm white fish like tilapia, cod, or snapper for the best results.
- For a richer curry, use full-fat coconut milk.
- Adjust the green chilies and red chili powder to suit your heat preference.
- Avoid overcooking the fish to keep it tender and juicy.
