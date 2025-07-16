Making sugar at home from natural sources like sugarcane or sugar beets is a traditional process that involves extracting, boiling, and crystallising juice into sweet, usable granules. While most people buy sugar ready-made, learning how it’s made gives insight into the process behind this everyday ingredient. Here is how to make sugar.

Choose Your Sugar Source

Sugar is commonly extracted from either sugarcane or sugar beets. Sugarcane is a tall tropical grass, while sugar beets are root vegetables. Both contain natural sucrose, which is the type of sugar we use in cooking.

If using sugarcane, you will need long, thick stalks. If using sugar beets, you’ll need fresh, clean roots. These can often be found in markets or grown at home in the right climate.

Extract the Juice

For sugarcane, peel the outer layer and crush or press the stalks to release the juice. This can be done using a manual sugarcane juicer or by pounding and straining the stalks if a press is not available.

For sugar beets, wash and peel them, then grate or chop them into small pieces. Boil the beet pieces in water for about an hour to extract the sugary juice. Strain out the solids using a fine cloth or sieve.

Boil the Juice

Pour the extracted juice into a large, wide pan. Bring it to a boil over medium heat. Stir constantly to prevent burning and skim off any foam or impurities that rise to the top.

As the juice boils, the water evaporates and the liquid becomes thicker and darker. Continue boiling until the mixture thickens into a syrup and begins to form crystals. This process can take several hours, depending on the amount of juice and water content.

Crystallise the Sugar

Once the syrup becomes thick and grainy, reduce the heat. Stir the mixture constantly until crystals begin to form and separate from the syrup. Let it cool down slowly, and the sugar will harden and turn into coarse crystals.

Dry and Store

Spread the sugar crystals on a flat surface or tray and let them dry completely at room temperature. Once dry, break up any large clumps and store the sugar in an airtight container.

