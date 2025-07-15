Making salt crystals is a fun and easy science experiment you can do at home. It teaches about evaporation and crystal formation while producing beautiful, sparkly salt shapes. With just a few household items, you can grow your own salt crystals in a jar in a few days. Here is how to make salt crystals.

Gather Your Materials

To begin, you will need:

– Table salt (about ½ to 1 cup)

– Water (about 1 cup)

– A clear glass or jar

– A spoon for stirring

– A string or thread

– A pencil or stick

– Optional: food colouring

Ensure the jar is clean so you can clearly observe the crystals forming.

Boil the Water

Heat the water in a pot or kettle until it begins to boil. This helps the salt dissolve more easily. Always ask for adult supervision when using hot water if you’re a child.

Make a Saturated Salt Solution

Pour the hot water into the glass jar. Gradually add salt, stirring continuously until no more salt can dissolve. When salt begins to collect at the bottom, your solution is saturated. You can add food colouring now if you want colourful crystals.

Prepare the String

Tie a string to the middle of a pencil or stick and balance it across the top of the jar. The string should hang down into the salt solution without touching the sides or bottom of the jar. This gives the salt a surface to form crystals on.

Let It Sit

Place the jar in a quiet, warm spot where it won’t be disturbed. As the water evaporates over the next few days, salt crystals will begin to form on the string. The slower the evaporation, the bigger the crystals will grow.

Observe and Enjoy

Check on your salt crystals daily. You should see small crystals forming after a day or two. Let them grow as long as you like. When you’re happy with the result, remove the string and let it dry completely.

Store or Display

Once dry, your salt crystals are ready to display. You can hang them as decorations or use them for science projects.

