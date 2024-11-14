How To Make Sun-Dried Tomatoes At Home

Sun-dried tomatoes add an intense burst of flavor to a variety of dishes, from salads and pasta to sandwiches and pizzas. Making them at home is easy and cost-effective, and you can control the flavor and texture. Whether you dry them in the sun, oven, or a dehydrator, this guide will walk you through every step. Here’s how to make sun dried tomatoes.

Ingredients

For a batch of sun-dried tomatoes, you’ll need:

2 pounds of ripe Roma or plum tomatoes (they have less water content)

1 teaspoon of salt

1-2 tablespoons of olive oil (optional, for oven or dehydrator drying)

Fresh or dried herbs like thyme, basil, or oregano (optional)

Prepare the Tomatoes

Rinse the tomatoes and pat them dry. Slice each tomato in half lengthwise and remove the seeds to speed up the drying process. Roma or plum tomatoes work best because they’re less watery and dry faster, but other varieties can be used if sliced thinner. Season the Tomatoes

Place the tomato halves in a large bowl and sprinkle them with salt. The salt draws out excess moisture, which helps prevent molding. Optionally, add a bit of olive oil and toss with herbs to add extra flavor to the finished tomatoes. Choose a Drying Method

Sun Drying Place a clean wire rack over a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a tray, and arrange the tomatoes cut-side up on the rack.

Cover the tomatoes loosely with cheesecloth to keep insects away and place them in a sunny spot.

Allow the tomatoes to dry in the sun for 3-4 days, bringing them inside at night to avoid moisture from dew. Turn them over halfway through drying for even results. Oven Drying Preheat the oven to its lowest temperature setting, ideally around 150°F (65°C).

Arrange the tomatoes on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, cut-side up.

Bake for 6-10 hours, checking every couple of hours. The tomatoes are done when they are shriveled but still pliable. Oven drying is faster but requires careful attention to avoid over-drying. Dehydrator Drying Arrange the tomato halves on the dehydrator trays, leaving space between them for air circulation.

Set the dehydrator to 135°F (57°C) and dry the tomatoes for 8-12 hours, checking every few hours. Dehydrators provide consistent results and are ideal if you have one available.

Check for Doneness

Your tomatoes are ready when they’re shriveled, dry to the touch, and still slightly flexible. If they’re too brittle, they’ve over-dried. If they’re too soft, give them more drying time. Storing Your Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Place the dried tomatoes in an airtight container or glass jar. For long-term storage, pack them in oil with herbs and refrigerate, where they’ll last up to 3 weeks. Dried tomatoes without oil can be stored in a cool, dry place for up to 6 months.

Using and Enjoying Your Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Add these homemade sun-dried tomatoes to salads, pasta dishes, or antipasto platters. Rehydrate them in warm water if you prefer a softer texture before use.

Tips and Variations

Add garlic cloves or rosemary to oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes for added flavor.

Store excess tomatoes in the freezer if they’re not packed in oil.

Try drying cherry tomatoes for bite-sized, intensely flavored pieces.

