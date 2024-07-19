Tomato gravy, a staple in many cuisines, adds a burst of tangy flavor to dishes. Whether served over meats or as a sauce for pasta, its versatility makes it a kitchen essential. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make tomato gravy.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 can (14 oz) crushed tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup chicken or vegetable broth (optional, for thinner consistency)
- Fresh basil or parsley, chopped (optional, for garnish)
Instructions
- Sautéing the Aromatics
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet or saucepan over medium heat.
- Add finely chopped onion and minced garlic to the pan.
- Sauté for 3-4 minutes until the onions are translucent and fragrant.
- Adding Tomatoes and Seasoning
- Pour in the crushed tomatoes, stirring well to combine with the onions and garlic.
- Add sugar, dried oregano, and dried basil to the pan.
- Season with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences.
- Simmering the Gravy
- Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat to low.
- Let the tomato gravy simmer uncovered for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- This allows the flavors to meld together and the sauce to thicken.
- Adjusting Consistency
- If you prefer a thinner consistency, stir in chicken or vegetable broth gradually until you reach your desired thickness.
- Continue simmering for an additional 5-10 minutes if adjusting the consistency.
- Final Touches
- Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
- If desired, sprinkle with freshly chopped basil or parsley for added freshness and color.
- Serving Suggestions
- Tomato gravy can be served hot over cooked pasta, meatballs, or grilled chicken.
- It also pairs well with mashed potatoes or as a dipping sauce for crusty bread.
- Storage and Reheating
- Allow leftover tomato gravy to cool completely before transferring to an airtight container.
- Store in the refrigerator for up to 4-5 days or freeze for longer storage.
- Reheat gently in a saucepan over low heat, adding a splash of water or broth if needed to thin out the sauce.
- Whether used as a base for other dishes or enjoyed on its own, tomato gravy adds a delightful tangy richness to any meal.
- Experiment with additional herbs or spices to customize the flavor to your liking.
