fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    HOW-TO

    How To Make Turmeric Soap

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How To Make Turmeric Soap

    Turmeric soap, celebrated for its skincare benefits, harnesses the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of turmeric. It’s an excellent choice for promoting healthy, glowing skin. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to make turmeric soap at home.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup melt-and-pour soap base (unscented or goat’s milk base)
    • 1 tablespoon turmeric powder
    • 1 teaspoon honey
    • 1 teaspoon coconut oil
    • Optional: Essential oils (such as lavender or tea tree) for fragrance

    Instructions

    1. Preparing the Soap Base
      • Cut the melt-and-pour soap base into small cubes for easy melting.
      • In a microwave-safe bowl or double boiler, melt the soap base according to package instructions. Stir occasionally to ensure even melting.
    2. Incorporating Turmeric and Other Ingredients
      • Once the soap base is fully melted, carefully add turmeric powder, honey, and coconut oil.
      • Stir gently to combine all ingredients thoroughly. The mixture will take on a vibrant yellow color from the turmeric.
    3. Adding Optional Essential Oils
      • If desired, add a few drops of essential oils for fragrance. Stir well to distribute the oils evenly throughout the soap mixture.
    4. Pouring the Soap Mixture
      • Quickly pour the soap mixture into soap molds of your choice. Silicone molds work well for easy removal once the soap has set.
    5. Allowing to Set
      • Let the soap molds sit undisturbed at room temperature for 4-6 hours, or until the soap has completely hardened and cooled.
    6. Unmolding and Cutting
      • Once the soap has set, gently pop it out of the molds. If using a loaf mold, carefully slice the soap into bars of your preferred size using a sharp knife.
    7. Curing
      • For a firmer and longer-lasting bar, allow the soap bars to cure in a cool, dry place for 2-3 weeks. This step helps the soap harden further.
    8. Storage and Usage
      • Store the turmeric soap bars in a dry place or wrap them in wax paper to maintain freshness.
      • Use the soap as part of your daily skincare routine, enjoying the benefits of turmeric for radiant and healthy-looking skin.
    9. Tips
      • Due to turmeric’s natural coloring properties, be cautious when using the soap to avoid staining fabrics or surfaces.
      • Discontinue use if any irritation occurs, especially for sensitive skin types.
    • Turmeric soap offers a natural and rejuvenating way to cleanse and nourish your skin, making it a popular choice for those seeking a homemade skincare solution.

    Also Read: How To Make Prawns

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    How To Make Tomato Gravy

    How To Make Turmeric Soap

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X