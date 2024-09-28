Ujeqe, also known as steamed bread, is a traditional South African dish that has been enjoyed for generations. Its soft, fluffy texture and mild flavor make it a perfect accompaniment to a variety of meals, particularly with savory dishes. Here is how to make ujeqe in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

4 cups of cake flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of sugar

2 cups of lukewarm water

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

Instructions

Prepare the Steamer

Before you start mixing your ingredients, it’s crucial to prepare your steaming equipment. You can use a large pot with a lid, a bamboo steamer, or a specialized steamer. Fill the bottom with water and bring it to a boil. If you’re using a pot, place a steaming rack or a heat-proof dish upside down inside to create space for the bread to rise.

2. Mix the Dry Ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cake flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar (if using). Whisk them together until well blended. This ensures an even distribution of the baking powder, which helps the bread rise.

3. Add Water Gradually

Create a well in the center of the dry ingredients and slowly pour in the lukewarm water. Mix it with a wooden spoon or your hands, incorporating the flour from the edges until a soft dough forms. You may need to adjust the water slightly; the dough should be moist but not sticky.

4. Knead the Dough

Transfer the dough onto a floured surface and knead it for about 5 to 10 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. If the dough is too sticky, sprinkle a bit of flour as needed.

5. Shape the Dough

Once kneaded, shape the dough into a round or oval loaf, depending on your preference. Avoid making it too thick, as this can affect cooking time. Place the shaped dough on a piece of parchment paper for easy transfer.

5. Let It Rise

Cover the dough with a clean cloth and let it rise in a warm place for about 30 minutes. This step allows the dough to expand, resulting in a lighter, fluffier ujeqe.

6. Steam the Bread

Once the dough has risen, carefully transfer it to the steamer. Cover it with the lid to trap the steam. Steam the ujeqe for about 30 to 45 minutes, checking occasionally to ensure there’s enough water in the pot. The bread is done when it’s cooked through and sounds hollow when tapped.

7. Cool and Serve

Once cooked, remove the ujeqe from the steamer and let it cool slightly on a wire rack. Slice it while still warm and serve with your favorite stews, braais, or enjoy it simply with butter.

