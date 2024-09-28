Vermicelli, a thin noodle made from rice or wheat, is a versatile ingredient used in a variety of dishes around the world. Its delicate texture and ability to absorb flavors make it a favorite in soups, stir-fries, and salads. Here is how to make vermicelli.

Ingredients

2 cups of rice flour (for rice vermicelli) or all-purpose flour (for wheat vermicelli)

½ cup of water (adjust as needed)

A pinch of salt

A tablespoon of oil (optional, for smoother dough)

Equipment

Mixing bowl

Rolling pin

A sharp knife or pasta cutter

A steamer or large pot with a steaming rack

Instructions

Prepare the Dough

In a mixing bowl, combine your flour and salt. Gradually add water while mixing with your hands or a spoon until you form a soft, pliable dough. If you’re using oil, add it at this stage to enhance the texture. Knead the dough for about 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth. If it feels too sticky, sprinkle a bit more flour.

Roll Out the Dough

Once your dough is ready, divide it into smaller portions for easier handling. Dust your work surface with flour and use a rolling pin to roll each portion into a thin sheet, approximately 1/16 inch thick. The thinner you roll the dough, the more delicate your vermicelli will be.

Cut the Noodles

Using a sharp knife or a pasta cutter, slice the rolled-out dough into thin strips. Aim for a width of about 1/8 inch, but you can adjust based on your preference. Dust the cut vermicelli with a bit of flour to prevent sticking.

Steam the Vermicelli

Prepare your steamer by bringing water to a boil. Line the steamer basket with parchment paper or a clean kitchen cloth to prevent the noodles from sticking. Place the cut vermicelli in a single layer in the steamer. Steam for about 5-7 minutes, or until they are translucent and cooked through. Keep an eye on them to avoid overcooking.

Cool and Store

Once steamed, remove the vermicelli from the steamer and let them cool. They can be used immediately or stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. If you plan to use them later, toss them with a little oil to prevent sticking.

