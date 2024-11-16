Sometimes, constant notifications from a WhatsApp contact or group can become overwhelming. Fortunately, WhatsApp provides a simple solution: muting. Muting a person or group prevents notifications from appearing while still allowing you to view their messages at your convenience. Here’s a step-by-step guide how to mute someone on WhatsApp without blocking them.

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp Chat

Launch the WhatsApp app on your smartphone. Navigate to the chat or group you want to mute. You can find it in the Chats tab.

Step 2: Access the Mute Option

There are two ways to mute a contact or group, depending on your device:

Option 1: Long Press the Chat For Android: Long-press the chat in the Chats tab to select it. For iPhone: Swipe left on the chat and tap the More option.

Option 2: Open the Chat Tap the chat to open it, then click the three dots ( ⋮ ) in the top-right corner (Android) or the chat name at the top (iPhone).



Step 3: Select Mute Notifications

After accessing the mute options:

Tap Mute Notifications (Android) or Mute (iPhone). A menu will appear, allowing you to choose the duration for muting.

Step 4: Choose Mute Duration

WhatsApp provides three muting options:

8 Hours : Ideal for short-term muting.

: Ideal for short-term muting. 1 Week : Suitable for longer breaks from notifications.

: Suitable for longer breaks from notifications. Always: Use this if you don’t want notifications indefinitely.

Select your preferred duration and confirm the action by tapping OK (Android) or simply selecting the option (iPhone).

Step 5: Confirm Muting

Once muted, a small speaker icon with a slash appears next to the chat or group in your Chats list. This confirms that the contact or group has been successfully muted.

Step 6 (Optional): Unmute the Contact or Group

If you wish to unmute the chat:

Open the muted chat or long-press it in the Chats tab. Select Unmute Notifications (Android) or Unmute (iPhone).

Tips and Best Practices

If you still want to receive important updates, set custom notifications for specific contacts or groups.

Use muting to manage large, active group chats without leaving them.

: Combine muting with archiving to keep inactive chats out of your main list.

Also Read: How To Minimize Weaknesses In A Business