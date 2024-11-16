Sometimes, constant notifications from a WhatsApp contact or group can become overwhelming. Fortunately, WhatsApp provides a simple solution: muting. Muting a person or group prevents notifications from appearing while still allowing you to view their messages at your convenience. Here’s a step-by-step guide how to mute someone on WhatsApp without blocking them.
Step 1: Open the WhatsApp Chat
- Launch the WhatsApp app on your smartphone.
- Navigate to the chat or group you want to mute. You can find it in the Chats tab.
Step 2: Access the Mute Option
There are two ways to mute a contact or group, depending on your device:
- Option 1: Long Press the Chat
- For Android: Long-press the chat in the Chats tab to select it.
- For iPhone: Swipe left on the chat and tap the More option.
- Option 2: Open the Chat
- Tap the chat to open it, then click the three dots (⋮) in the top-right corner (Android) or the chat name at the top (iPhone).
Step 3: Select Mute Notifications
After accessing the mute options:
- Tap Mute Notifications (Android) or Mute (iPhone).
- A menu will appear, allowing you to choose the duration for muting.
Step 4: Choose Mute Duration
WhatsApp provides three muting options:
- 8 Hours: Ideal for short-term muting.
- 1 Week: Suitable for longer breaks from notifications.
- Always: Use this if you don’t want notifications indefinitely.
Select your preferred duration and confirm the action by tapping OK (Android) or simply selecting the option (iPhone).
Step 5: Confirm Muting
Once muted, a small speaker icon with a slash appears next to the chat or group in your Chats list. This confirms that the contact or group has been successfully muted.
Step 6 (Optional): Unmute the Contact or Group
If you wish to unmute the chat:
- Open the muted chat or long-press it in the Chats tab.
- Select Unmute Notifications (Android) or Unmute (iPhone).
Tips and Best Practices
- If you still want to receive important updates, set custom notifications for specific contacts or groups.
- Use muting to manage large, active group chats without leaving them.
- : Combine muting with archiving to keep inactive chats out of your main list.
