Go Fish is a classic card game that’s easy to learn and fun for players of all ages. Perfect for family game nights or casual get-togethers, this game combines luck and strategy in a way that keeps everyone engaged. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to brush up on the rules, this guide will walk you through how to play Go Fish.

Objective of the Game

The main goal of Go Fish is to collect the most sets of four matching cards by asking other players for specific cards and drawing from the deck. A set consists of four cards of the same rank, such as four kings or four sevens. The game continues until all sets have been collected, or the deck runs out of cards.

Setup

Go Fish is typically played with a standard 52-card deck. Remove any jokers if they’re included. The number of cards dealt depends on the number of players: For 2 to 3 players: Deal 7 cards to each player.

For 4 or more players: Deal 5 cards to each player.

The remaining cards form the draw pile, placed face down in the center.

Game Play

The player to the dealer’s left goes first and asks any other player for a specific rank of card. For example, if it’s your turn, you might ask, “Do you have any threes?” You must already hold at least one card of the rank you’re requesting. Responding to a Request If the player you asked has one or more cards of the requested rank, they must give you all of them. You then take another turn and ask any player for another rank.

If the player does not have any cards of the requested rank, they say, “Go Fish!” You must then draw a card from the draw pile. Whenever you collect all four cards of the same rank, place the set face up in front of you. This set is now considered “complete.” The game continues with the next player taking their turn. Players continue to ask for cards, draw from the deck, and form sets until either all sets are collected or the draw pile is depleted.

Winning the Game

The game ends when all possible sets have been collected or there are no cards left in the draw pile. The winner is the player with the most complete sets of four cards.

Tips

Pay attention to which cards other players ask for and which they receive. This helps you remember which cards they might have and which they might be searching for. While Go Fish is largely a game of chance, subtle strategies like asking for cards you don’t have (to mislead opponents) can sometimes add an extra layer of fun. Watch for patterns in the cards that players are requesting and remember what you’ve drawn from the deck. This information can guide your future requests and increase your chances of forming sets.

