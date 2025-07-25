Pranking your boyfriend over text can be a playful way to bond, share a laugh, and keep the relationship interesting. It’s important to keep your pranks harmless, respectful, and fun—something both of you can laugh about later. Here’s how to prank your boyfriend over text.

Choose a Harmless Prank

Before anything, make sure your prank is light and won’t upset him. Avoid topics that could cause serious confusion, anxiety, or hurt feelings. Stick to playful jokes, funny surprises, or mild exaggerations.

Examples include pretending you’ve forgotten something small, acting confused about something obvious, or using silly wordplay.

Try a Confusing Statement

Send him a text that sounds serious but makes no real sense. The goal is to get him thinking or scratching his head before you reveal the joke.

You might text something like:

“I just fed the dog your socks. Is that bad?”

or

“I finally found the truth about lemons. You were right all along.”

Let him react, then laugh and explain it was just a random fun moment.

Pretend You’re Someone Else

Send a message pretending to be someone else (with caution). For example, you could say:

“Hello, this is Pizza Planet. Your spaceship is ready.”

Or use a fake name like,

“Hi, this is Linda from the lost sock department. We found yours.”

Keep it light and silly so he doesn’t get genuinely worried or confused for too long.

Use Song Lyrics as a Conversation

Start texting him lines from a song as if you’re speaking normally. Choose something romantic or dramatic and watch him try to follow the conversation.

For example:

You: “Hello, it’s me…”

Him: “Hey?”

You: “I was wondering if after all these years you’d like to meet.”

When he catches on, you both get a laugh out of it.

Fake an Autocorrect Fail

Blame your keyboard or autocorrect for ridiculous messages. For example, type:

“I can’t wait to duck you later!”

Then follow it with:

“I meant hug you! Autocorrect!”

He’ll laugh at the slip, and it keeps things lighthearted.

Use a Typing Loop App (Optional)

Some messaging apps or websites can simulate “typing” dots endlessly. You send it to make it look like you’re typing a long message. After a long pause, send something short like:

“Okay.”

It builds curiosity and makes the payoff even funnier.

Reveal the Prank Gently

Once the prank is done, always let him know it was a joke—especially if he seems confused. Send a laughing emoji or say something like,

“Just kidding! 😄 I had to mess with you today!”

This keeps the mood light and ensures the prank ends well.

