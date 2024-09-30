Egg noodles are a versatile and delicious staple that can elevate any dish, from comforting soups to hearty stir-fries. Preparing them at home is easier than you might think, and the result is a fresh, flavorful pasta that can complement a variety of sauces and ingredients. Here is how to prepare egg noodles from scratch.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon water (if needed)

Instructions

Prepare the Dough

Start by placing the flour in a large mixing bowl or on a clean surface. Make a well in the center and crack the eggs into this well. Add the salt. Using a fork, beat the eggs gently, gradually incorporating the flour from the edges of the well. Continue until the mixture becomes too stiff to mix with a fork.

Knead the Dough

Once the dough starts to come together, use your hands to knead it. If the dough feels too dry, add a tablespoon of water to help it combine. Knead the dough for about 8-10 minutes until it is smooth and elastic. If the dough is sticky, sprinkle a little more flour as needed.

Rest the Dough

Wrap the kneaded dough in plastic wrap or cover it with a clean kitchen towel. Allow it to rest for at least 30 minutes at room temperature. This resting period helps to relax the gluten, making the dough easier to roll out.

Roll Out the Dough

After resting, divide the dough into four equal pieces. Keep the pieces you’re not currently using covered to prevent them from drying out. Roll out one piece of dough on a floured surface to your desired thickness. For thinner noodles, aim for about 1/8 inch; for thicker ones, about 1/4 inch.

Cut the Noodles

Once rolled out, use a sharp knife or a pasta cutter to slice the dough into strips. The width of the strips can be adjusted according to your preference, typically ranging from 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch. Repeat this process with the remaining pieces of dough.

Dry the Noodles (Optional)

If you’re not cooking the noodles immediately, you can dry them by laying the strips flat on a floured surface or hanging them over a drying rack. This helps preserve them for later use. Let them dry for about 30 minutes to an hour.

Cook the Noodles

To cook your egg noodles, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook for about 3-5 minutes, depending on their thickness. Fresh egg noodles cook quickly, so keep an eye on them to avoid overcooking. Once they float to the surface, they are usually done. Drain the noodles and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process.

Your homemade egg noodles are now ready to be served! Toss them with your favorite sauce, add them to soups, or incorporate them into stir-fries. They can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days or frozen for longer preservation.

