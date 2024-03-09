How To Prepare Kenkey: A Step-By-Step Guide

Kenkey is a traditional Ghanaian dish made from fermented corn dough, wrapped in corn husks, and steamed to perfection. It’s a staple food in Ghana, cherished for its unique flavor and versatility. Whether enjoyed with spicy fish stew, grilled tilapia, or on its own with pepper sauce, kenkey is a beloved part of Ghanaian cuisine. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of how to prepare kenkey right in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

4 cups of fermented corn dough (also known as “komi” or “komi dzidzime”) 1 cup of cornmeal or corn flour 1 teaspoon of salt Corn husks (for wrapping) Water (for soaking and steaming)

Instructions

Soak the corn husks in warm water for about 30 minutes to soften them and make them pliable. This will make it easier to wrap the kenkey later. In a large mixing bowl, combine the fermented corn dough (komi) with the cornmeal or corn flour. Add salt to taste and mix well until the dough is smooth and well combined. The consistency should be thick but still pliable. Take a small handful of the corn dough mixture and roll it into a smooth ball about the size of a small fist. Place the ball of dough in the center of a corn husk and wrap it tightly, folding the husk over the dough to enclose it completely. Twist the ends of the husk to secure the kenkey. Fill a large pot with water and place a steamer basket or rack at the bottom. Arrange the wrapped kenkey in the steamer basket, making sure they are not overcrowded. Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid and bring the water to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low and let the kenkey steam for about 2 to 3 hours, or until they are firm and cooked through. Check the water level periodically and add more water if necessary to prevent it from drying out.

Once the kenkey is cooked, carefully remove them from the steamer and let them cool slightly before serving.

Traditionally, kenkey is enjoyed with spicy fish stew, grilled fish, or pepper sauce. You can also serve it with fried fish, fried chicken, or any other accompaniment of your choice.

To eat kenkey, unwrap the corn husk and use your fingers to break off bite-sized pieces. Dip the kenkey in the sauce or stew and savor the delicious flavors.

