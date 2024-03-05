Ghanaian light soup is a delicious and refreshing dish known for its light yet flavorful broth and tender chunks of meat or fish. This traditional Ghanaian recipe is perfect for any occasion and is often enjoyed with fufu or rice. In this guide, we’ll take you through the step-by-step process of how to prepare light soup in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

500g of your choice of meat (chicken, beef, or goat), cut into bite-sized pieces

2 large onions, chopped

3 large tomatoes, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, grated

2-3 hot chili peppers (such as habanero or Scotch bonnet), chopped (adjust to taste)

2 tablespoons of tomato paste

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of ground crayfish (optional)

1 teaspoon of dried thyme

1 teaspoon of dried rosemary

Salt and pepper to taste

Water, as needed

Fresh herbs for garnish (such as cilantro or parsley)

Instructions

Rinse the meat pieces under cold water and pat them dry with paper towels. Season the meat with salt, pepper, and a pinch of dried thyme, rubbing the seasonings into the meat. Set the seasoned meat aside while you prepare the other ingredients. Heat the vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onions, minced garlic, grated ginger, and chopped chili peppers to the pot. Sauté the aromatics until the onions are soft and translucent, and the mixture becomes fragrant. Add the seasoned meat pieces to the pot and brown them on all sides, stirring occasionally. Once the meat is browned, add the chopped tomatoes and tomato paste to the pot. Stir well to combine the ingredients and cook for a few minutes until the tomatoes start to soften and break down. Pour enough water into the pot to cover the meat and tomatoes, ensuring that there is enough liquid to make the soup. Add the dried thyme, dried rosemary, and ground crayfish (if using) to the pot, and season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for about 30-40 minutes, or until the meat is tender and cooked through. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning as needed, adding more salt, pepper, or dried herbs to suit your taste preferences.

Once the meat is tender and the flavors have melded together, remove the pot from the heat. Ladle the light soup into bowls and garnish with fresh herbs, if desired.

Serve the light soup hot with your choice of side dish, such as fufu, rice, or boiled yams. Enjoy this delicious and comforting Ghanaian dish with family and friends!

