How To Prepare Okro Soup: A Classic Nigerian Delight

Okro soup is a popular and delicious Nigerian dish known for its slimy texture and rich taste. Made from fresh okra pods, assorted meats, and traditional ingredients, this soup is a favorite in many Nigerian households. Whether served with fufu, rice, or on its own, okro soup is a delight to the taste buds.

If you want to savor the flavors of Nigerian cuisine, follow this step-by-step guide to prepare a mouthwatering bowl of okro soup.

Ingredients

500g of fresh okra pods

500g of assorted meats (beef, chicken, or goat meat)

200g of assorted fish (dry fish, stockfish, or smoked fish)

1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped

2-3 tablespoons of palm oil

2-3 tablespoons of ground crayfish

2-3 tablespoons of ground dried pepper (adjust to your spice preference)

2-3 seasoning cubes

Salt to taste

Water or meat stock

Instructions

Preparing the Meats and Fish

Rinse the assorted meats and fish thoroughly under running water.

Place the meats in a pot, add some water, chopped onions, seasoning cubes, and a pinch of salt.

Cook the meats until they are tender. If using tough cuts of meat, you may need to use a pressure cooker to hasten the cooking process.

Washing and Chopping the Okra

Wash the fresh okra pods under running water to remove any dirt or impurities.

Also Read: How to Make Oha Soup: A Rich and Flavorful Nigerian Delicacy

Trim off the tops and tips of the okra pods, then chop them into small pieces. You can use a knife or a food processor.

Cooking the Okro Soup

In a separate pot, heat the palm oil until it becomes clear (not bleached).

Add the chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent.

Adding Water or Meat Stock

Pour the cooked meats and fish (along with the stock) into the pot of palm oil and onions.

Add more water or meat stock to achieve your desired soup consistency.

Incorporating the Okra

Stir in the chopped okra pieces into the pot of soup.

Also Read: How To Make Ogbono Soup

Allow the soup to cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

Seasoning the Soup

Add ground crayfish, ground dried pepper, and salt to taste.

Adjust the seasoning according to your preference for spiciness and flavor.

Simmering the Soup

Let the soup simmer for an additional 5-10 minutes until the okra is fully cooked and tender.

Adding Assorted Fish

Gently add the assorted fish (dry fish, stockfish, or smoked fish) to the soup.

Allow the soup to simmer for a few more minutes, letting the flavors meld together.

Serving the Okro Soup

Once the soup is ready, remove it from the heat.

Serve the okro soup hot alongside your choice of fufu, rice, or any swallow food.

Tips

For a more slimy texture, you can blend a few pieces of the chopped okra before adding them to the pot.

You can customize the meats and fish used in the soup according to your taste and availability.

Okro soup is best enjoyed when freshly cooked, but any leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days.

Okro soup is a delightful and comforting Nigerian delicacy that will surely impress your family and guests. With this easy-to-follow recipe, you can prepare a delicious bowl of okro soup and experience the rich flavors of Nigerian cuisine right in your home.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...