Taking a screenshot, also known as printing the screen, is a quick way to capture what’s displayed on your HP laptop. Whether you want to save an error message, share a moment from a video, or keep a copy of a webpage, there are several ways to do it depending on your needs. Here’s how to print screen on HP laptop.

Use the Print Screen (PrtScn) Key

Most HP laptops have a PrtScn key, sometimes labeled as PrtSc or Print Screen, often located in the top row of the keyboard.

To capture the entire screen , press the PrtScn key.

, press the key. This copies the image to the clipboard, and you can paste it into a program like Microsoft Word, Paint, or an email by pressing Ctrl + V.

You won’t see a confirmation, but the screen will be copied behind the scenes.

Use Alt + PrtScn for Active Window Only

If you only want to capture the current window (not the whole screen):

Hold down the Alt key and press PrtScn .

key and press . This also copies the screenshot to your clipboard.

Open a document or image editor and press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot.

This is useful for cleaner images, especially when multitasking.

Use Windows + Shift + S for Snipping Tool

For more flexibility, use the Snip & Sketch tool on Windows 10 and Windows 11:

Press Windows + Shift + S together.

together. Your screen will dim slightly and show a small snipping toolbar at the top.

Choose the snip shape: rectangle , freeform , window , or full screen .

, , , or . After capturing, the screenshot is copied to the clipboard and appears as a preview in the bottom corner.

Click the preview to edit or save it.

This method allows you to select exactly what you want to capture.

Use the Snipping Tool App

You can also use the full Snipping Tool application:

Type “Snipping Tool” in the Start menu and open it.

in the Start menu and open it. Click New and drag your mouse to select the area you want to capture.

and drag your mouse to select the area you want to capture. You can then edit, annotate, or save the screenshot.

This tool is built into Windows and doesn’t require internet.

Save Your Screenshot

To save a screenshot taken with any method:

Paste it into Paint or another image editor.

or another image editor. Click File > Save As .

. Choose a location and save the file in formats like .png, .jpg, or .bmp.

You can name the file and select where to store it for easy access later.

