Steam pudding is a soft, moist dessert made by steaming rather than baking. It’s a traditional comfort food that can be served plain or flavoured with fruit, spices, or syrup. With basic ingredients and a bit of patience, you can enjoy a warm, sponge-like pudding perfect for cold days or special occasions. Here is how to make steam pudding.
- Gather Your Ingredients
To make a simple steamed pudding, you will need:
– 1 cup (125g) all-purpose flour
– 1 teaspoon baking powder
– ½ cup (100g) sugar
– ½ cup (125g) butter or margarine, softened
– 2 eggs
– 2 tablespoons milk
– 1 teaspoon vanilla essence (or lemon zest for flavour)
– Optional: golden syrup, raisins, or jam
You’ll also need a pudding bowl or heatproof dish, foil or a lid, and a large pot with a lid for steaming.
- Prepare the Steamer
Fill a large pot with a few inches of water and place a metal stand, trivet, or small inverted bowl at the bottom. The pudding bowl should rest on this without touching the water. Cover the pot and bring the water to a simmer while you prepare the batter.
- Grease the Pudding Bowl
Grease the inside of your pudding bowl or heatproof dish with butter to prevent sticking. If you’re using golden syrup or jam, add 2 to 3 tablespoons to the bottom of the bowl for a sticky topping.
- Mix the Batter
In a mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each. Stir in the milk and vanilla essence. Sift the flour and baking powder, then gently fold into the mixture until smooth.
- Fill the Bowl
Pour the batter into the greased bowl, leaving some space at the top for rising. Cover tightly with foil or a lid to prevent steam from entering the pudding.
- Steam the Pudding
Place the pudding bowl onto the stand in your steaming pot. Cover the pot with its lid and steam gently over medium heat for 1½ to 2 hours. Check the water level occasionally and top up with hot water as needed.
- Remove and Serve
Once cooked, carefully lift out the pudding. Let it sit for a few minutes before turning it out onto a plate. Serve warm with custard, cream, or ice cream.
Also Read: How To Make Salt Crystals
Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel