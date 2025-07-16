Steam pudding is a soft, moist dessert made by steaming rather than baking. It’s a traditional comfort food that can be served plain or flavoured with fruit, spices, or syrup. With basic ingredients and a bit of patience, you can enjoy a warm, sponge-like pudding perfect for cold days or special occasions. Here is how to make steam pudding.

Gather Your Ingredients

To make a simple steamed pudding, you will need:

– 1 cup (125g) all-purpose flour

– 1 teaspoon baking powder

– ½ cup (100g) sugar

– ½ cup (125g) butter or margarine, softened

– 2 eggs

– 2 tablespoons milk

– 1 teaspoon vanilla essence (or lemon zest for flavour)

– Optional: golden syrup, raisins, or jam

You’ll also need a pudding bowl or heatproof dish, foil or a lid, and a large pot with a lid for steaming.

Prepare the Steamer

Fill a large pot with a few inches of water and place a metal stand, trivet, or small inverted bowl at the bottom. The pudding bowl should rest on this without touching the water. Cover the pot and bring the water to a simmer while you prepare the batter.

Grease the Pudding Bowl

Grease the inside of your pudding bowl or heatproof dish with butter to prevent sticking. If you’re using golden syrup or jam, add 2 to 3 tablespoons to the bottom of the bowl for a sticky topping.

Mix the Batter

In a mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each. Stir in the milk and vanilla essence. Sift the flour and baking powder, then gently fold into the mixture until smooth.

Fill the Bowl

Pour the batter into the greased bowl, leaving some space at the top for rising. Cover tightly with foil or a lid to prevent steam from entering the pudding.

Steam the Pudding

Place the pudding bowl onto the stand in your steaming pot. Cover the pot with its lid and steam gently over medium heat for 1½ to 2 hours. Check the water level occasionally and top up with hot water as needed.

Remove and Serve

Once cooked, carefully lift out the pudding. Let it sit for a few minutes before turning it out onto a plate. Serve warm with custard, cream, or ice cream.

