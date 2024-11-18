“Kauai” is the name of a beautiful island in Hawaii, often called the “Garden Isle.” While its spelling might seem straightforward, its pronunciation can be challenging for those unfamiliar with Hawaiian words. Here’s how to pronounce ‘Kauai’ correctly and confidently.

Break the Word into Syllables

The word “Kauai” has three syllables: Ka, u, and ai. Pronounce the First Syllable

The first syllable, Ka, is pronounced like “kah,” with an open “a” sound, as in “father.” Focus on the Second Syllable

The second syllable, u, is pronounced as “oo,” similar to the sound in “moon.” Understand the Final Syllable

The last syllable, ai, is pronounced as “eye,” like the organ you see with. Combine the Syllables

When spoken together, the word is pronounced as kah-oo-eye, with a slight pause between “ka” and “oo.” Some speakers may soften the “oo” sound, making it sound like kah-why depending on the dialect or regional accent. Practice with Context

Using the word in sentences can make the pronunciation feel more natural. For example:

“I’ve always wanted to visit Kauai to see its stunning landscapes.”

“Kauai is known for its lush greenery and beautiful beaches.”

