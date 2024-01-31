An astrology chart, also known as a natal chart or birth chart, is a map of the celestial bodies’ positions at the time of your birth.

The chart is divided into twelve sections called houses, each representing different areas of life such as career, relationships, and spirituality.

The chart also includes the positions of the planets, asteroids, and other celestial bodies, as well as their aspects (angular relationships) to each other. Here is how to read astrology charts.

Gathering Birth Information

To create your astrology chart, you’ll need your birth date, time, and place. The accuracy of your chart depends on the precision of this information.

If you don’t know your exact birth time, you can still create a basic chart, but some aspects may not be as accurate.

How Generating Astrology Chart

Use an astrology website or software to generate your astrology chart based on your birth information. Many websites offer free chart calculators.

Input your birth date, time, and place into the calculator, which will generate your personalized astrology chart.

How to Interpreting Astrology Chart

Start by examining the signs and planets in each house of your chart. Each house represents a different area of life, and the sign and planets in that house provide insights into how you experience those areas.

Pay attention to any planets that are close to the angles of your chart (Ascendant, Descendant, Midheaven, and IC), as these have a significant influence on your personality and life path.

Look for any major aspects between planets, such as conjunctions, squares, trines, and oppositions. These aspects indicate how different energies interact in your chart.

Consider the elements (fire, earth, air, water) and modalities (cardinal, fixed, mutable) of the signs in your chart, as well as any dominant planets or placements.

Take note of any patterns or configurations in your chart, such as stelliums (three or more planets in the same sign or house) or grand trines (an equilateral triangle of planets).

Seeking Guidance

If you’re new to astrology and seeking how to read astrology charts, consider consulting with a professional astrologer for guidance. They can provide insights and interpretations tailored to your specific chart and life circumstances.

Take your time to explore and reflect on your astrology chart. It’s a valuable tool for self-discovery and personal growth, offering insights into your strengths, challenges, and potential paths forward.

