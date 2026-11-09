Learning how to refresh a laptop using the keyboard is useful when your computer becomes slow, the desktop stops responding properly, or you want to update the display after making changes. Windows provides simple keyboard shortcuts that allow you to refresh your desktop without using a mouse. You can also use keyboard commands to refresh a webpage or restart your laptop when necessary.

The F5 key is the most common shortcut for refreshing a Windows desktop.

Follow these instructions:

Go to your laptop’s desktop.

Press the F5 key on your keyboard.

Wait a moment for Windows to refresh the desktop.

If your laptop requires the Fn key, press Fn + F5 instead.

Use Fn + F5 on Certain Laptops

Some laptop manufacturers assign additional functions to the F1–F12 keys. As a result, pressing F5 alone may not refresh the desktop.

To refresh your laptop:

Locate the Fn key, usually found near the bottom-left corner.

Press and hold Fn.

While holding it, press F5.

Release both keys.

This combination works on laptops where the function keys require the Fn key to activate their standard functions.

Refresh a Webpage Using the Keyboard

If you want to refresh a webpage rather than the entire desktop, you can use a keyboard shortcut.

Follow these steps:

Open your internet browser.

Navigate to the webpage you want to refresh.

Press Ctrl + R.

Alternatively, press F5.

Your browser will reload the current webpage.

Use Ctrl + Shift + R for a Hard Refresh

Sometimes a webpage continues displaying old information even after refreshing it normally. A hard refresh forces the browser to reload the page resources.

To do this:

Open the webpage.

Press Ctrl + Shift + R.

Wait for the page to reload.

You can also use Ctrl + F5 in many Windows browsers.

Refresh Windows Explorer Using the Keyboard

If your desktop or File Explorer is not displaying updated files and folders, you can refresh it.

Follow these instructions:

Press Windows + E to open File Explorer.

Navigate to the folder you want to refresh.

Press F5.

Wait for the folder contents to update.

Restart Your Laptop Using the Keyboard

If your laptop is frozen or experiencing serious performance problems, refreshing the desktop may not be enough. You may need to restart the computer.

Follow these steps:

Press Ctrl + Alt + Delete.

Use the Tab key or arrow keys to navigate to the power icon.

Select Restart.

Press Enter to confirm.

Save your work before restarting whenever possible.

Also Read: How to Convert PDF to Word