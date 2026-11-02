Learning how to convert PDF to Word is useful when you need to edit, update, or reuse information contained in a PDF document. Unlike PDF files, Microsoft Word documents allow you to change text, adjust formatting, add images, and remove unwanted content. You can convert a PDF to Word using Microsoft Word, Google Docs, Adobe Acrobat, or online conversion tools.

Microsoft Word has a built-in feature that allows you to open and convert PDF files into editable Word documents.

Follow these instructions:

Open Microsoft Word on your computer.

Click File and select Open.

Browse your computer and select the PDF document.

Click Open.

Word will display a message explaining that it will convert the PDF into an editable document.

Click OK to continue.

Wait for the document to open.

Click File, select Save As, and choose Word Document (.docx).

Your PDF will now be available as an editable Word document.

Convert PDF to Word Using Google Docs

Google Docs provides another way to convert PDF files without installing additional software.

Here is how to do it:

Open Google Drive in your browser.

Click New and select File Upload.

Choose the PDF document from your computer.

Wait for the upload to finish.

Right-click the uploaded PDF.

Select Open with and choose Google Docs.

Allow Google Docs to process the document.

Click File, then Download.

Select Microsoft Word (.docx).

The converted document will be downloaded to your computer.

Use Adobe Acrobat to Convert PDF to Word

Adobe Acrobat offers a conversion feature that allows users to change PDF documents into editable Word files.

Follow these steps:

Open your PDF using Adobe Acrobat.

Select Export a PDF from the available tools.

Choose Microsoft Word as the export format.

Select Word Document.

Click Export.

Choose where to save the converted file.

Some Adobe Acrobat conversion features require a paid subscription.

Convert PDF to Word Using an Online Tool

You can use online PDF conversion websites if you do not have Microsoft Word or Adobe Acrobat installed.

Follow these instructions:

Open a trusted PDF-to-Word conversion website.

Select the PDF-to-Word conversion option.

Upload your PDF document.

Wait for the conversion process to finish.

Download the converted Word document.

Open it using Microsoft Word to make any necessary changes.

Avoid uploading confidential documents containing sensitive personal or financial information to unfamiliar websites.

Convert PDF to Word Using Your Phone

You can also convert PDF files into Word documents using an Android phone or iPhone.

Follow these steps:

Install or open the Microsoft Word application.

Locate the PDF document on your phone.

Open it using Word if your version supports PDF conversion.

Follow the prompts to convert the document.

Save the converted file as a Word document.

Alternatively, you can use a trusted PDF conversion application that supports exporting files in DOCX format.

Check the Converted Word Document

After converting your PDF, open the Word document and review its contents.

Pay attention to the following:

Check whether all pages have been converted.

Confirm that paragraphs and headings are properly arranged.

Review tables, images, and page numbers.

Correct any spelling or formatting errors.

Check whether special characters and symbols appear correctly.

Scanned PDFs may require optical character recognition (OCR) before their text can be edited. Complex layouts may also change during conversion.

Also Read: How to Read a ZIP File