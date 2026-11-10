Knowing how to refresh Facebook Marketplace feed can help you discover new products, view updated listings and find better deals. If your Marketplace keeps showing the same products, outdated advertisements or items that are no longer available, refreshing the feed can improve your browsing experience. Although Facebook does not have a dedicated refresh button for Marketplace recommendations, you can use several methods to reload listings and influence the products displayed.

The easiest way to refresh Facebook Marketplace is to reload the listings.

Follow these instructions:

Open the Facebook application on your phone.

Tap Marketplace from the menu.

Swipe downwards on the listings page.

Release your finger when the loading symbol appears.

Wait for Facebook to load updated listings.

If you are using Facebook on a computer, press F5 or Ctrl + R on your keyboard to reload the Marketplace page.

Close and Reopen Facebook

Sometimes Marketplace may fail to display new listings because of a temporary application problem.

To refresh it:

Close the Facebook application completely.

Remove it from your recently opened apps.

Wait for a few seconds.

Open Facebook again.

Tap Marketplace to view the latest listings.

This can help resolve minor loading problems.

Change Your Marketplace Location

Facebook Marketplace uses your location to recommend products available nearby. Changing your search location can help you discover different listings.

Follow these steps:

Open Facebook Marketplace.

Tap the location option near the search filters.

Enter a different town, city or area.

Choose your preferred search radius.

Apply the changes.

Browse the newly displayed listings.

For example, you can change your search from Nairobi to Kiambu or Thika to discover different products.

Clear Facebook Cache

If Marketplace keeps displaying old information, clearing the application cache may help resolve loading issues.

On Android:

Open your phone’s Settings.

Select Apps.

Find Facebook.

Tap Storage.

Select Clear Cache.

Reopen Facebook and visit Marketplace.

On iPhone, you may need to offload or reinstall the Facebook application to clear stored app data.

Update Facebook Marketplace Listings

You can also influence the products Facebook recommends by changing your browsing activity.

Try the following:

Search for different products.

Open listings that interest you.

Save products you want to revisit.

Contact sellers about relevant items.

Remove searches that are no longer useful where the option is available.

These interactions can help Facebook understand your shopping interests and adjust future recommendations.

Update the Facebook Application

An outdated Facebook app may experience problems loading Marketplace listings.

Open Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Search for Facebook.

Check whether an update is available.

Tap Update.

Open Facebook and return to Marketplace.

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