Learning how to refresh laptop drivers is useful when your computer experiences problems such as poor sound quality, slow performance, network connection failures, or malfunctioning hardware. Drivers are software programs that allow Windows to communicate with hardware components such as the keyboard, graphics card, touchpad, speakers, and Wi-Fi adapter. Refreshing or updating these drivers can help resolve technical problems and improve your laptop’s performance.

Device Manager allows you to manage, disable, enable, update, and reinstall laptop drivers.

Follow these instructions:

Press Windows + X on your keyboard.

Select Device Manager.

Find the hardware category containing the driver you want to refresh.

Click the arrow to expand the category.

Right-click the device.

Select Disable device if you want to restart its driver.

Wait a few seconds.

Right-click the same device and select Enable device.

This method can help resolve temporary problems with certain hardware components.

Update Laptop Drivers Using Device Manager

If your laptop drivers are outdated, you can use Device Manager to check for updates.

Follow these steps:

Press Windows + X.

Open Device Manager.

Identify the device you want to update.

Right-click the device.

Select Update driver.

Choose Search automatically for drivers.

Follow the instructions displayed on your screen.

Windows will search for compatible drivers and install any available updates it finds.

Update Drivers Through Windows Update

Windows Update provides another way to obtain compatible hardware drivers.

Follow these instructions:

Press Windows + I to open Settings.

Select Windows Update.

Click Check for updates.

Open Advanced options.

Select Optional updates.

Expand Driver updates if available.

Choose the drivers you want to install.

Click Download and install.

Restart your laptop if necessary to complete the installation.

Reinstall a Laptop Driver

If a particular device is not working properly, reinstalling its driver may resolve the problem.

Here is how:

Open Device Manager.

Locate the device experiencing problems.

Right-click it.

Select Uninstall device.

Confirm the action if prompted.

Restart your laptop.

Windows may automatically reinstall a compatible driver after restarting. If it does not, download the correct driver from your laptop manufacturer’s official website.

Refresh Your Graphics Driver Using a Keyboard Shortcut

If your laptop has display problems, you can restart the graphics driver without restarting the entire computer.

Follow these steps:

Go to your Windows desktop.

Press Windows + Ctrl + Shift + B simultaneously.

Wait for the screen to blink.

Allow the display to return to normal.

This shortcut restarts the graphics driver and may resolve temporary display glitches.

Download Drivers From Your Laptop Manufacturer

You can also obtain updated drivers from your laptop manufacturer’s website.

Common manufacturers include:

HP

Dell

Lenovo

ASUS

Acer

Follow these instructions:

Visit your laptop manufacturer’s official support website.

Search for your laptop model.

Open the Drivers and Downloads section.

Select Windows 11 or your installed Windows version.

Find the driver you want to update.

Download and install the compatible version.

Restart your laptop if required.

Avoid downloading drivers from unfamiliar websites because they may contain incompatible or unsafe software.

Check Whether Your Drivers Are Working Properly

After refreshing your drivers, you should confirm that the devices are functioning correctly.

Open Device Manager.

Expand the relevant hardware category.

Look for warning symbols beside your devices.

Right-click the device.

Select Properties.

Check the Device status section under the General tab.

If Windows reports that the device is working properly, it has not detected an active device error.

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