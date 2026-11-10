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    How to Refresh Facebook Reels Feed

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments3 Mins Read
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    Knowing how to refresh Facebook Reels feed can help you discover new videos, remove unwanted recommendations and improve the content appearing on your Facebook account. If your Reels feed keeps showing the same videos or content that does not match your interests, you can use several methods to influence Facebook’s recommendations. Although Facebook does not always provide a dedicated refresh button for Reels, you can update your feed through the following methods.

    1. Refresh Facebook Reels by Restarting the App

    The easiest way to reload Facebook Reels is to close and reopen the application.

    Follow these instructions:

    • Open Facebook on your phone.
    • Tap the Reels section.
    • Close the Facebook application completely.
    • Wait a few seconds.
    • Reopen Facebook.
    • Tap Reels again to load videos.

    You can also swipe down on the screen where supported to reload the content.

    1. Select Not Interested on Unwanted Reels

    Facebook uses your viewing habits and interactions to recommend videos. You can influence these recommendations by marking unwanted content.

    Here is how:

    • Open Facebook and go to Reels.
    • Find a video you do not want to see.
    • Tap the three-dot menu on the video.
    • Select Not interested or the available option for hiding similar content.
    • Repeat this process for other unwanted videos.

    This helps Facebook understand the type of content you prefer to avoid.

    1. Watch and Like Different Reels

    If you want Facebook to recommend fresh videos, interact with content that matches your interests.

    You can:

    • Watch videos from different creators.
    • Like Reels that interest you.
    • Follow pages that share your preferred content.
    • Search for new topics.
    • Share interesting videos with friends.

    Avoid spending time watching videos you no longer want recommended.

    1. Clear Facebook App Cache

    Clearing temporary files can help resolve loading problems and improve application performance on Android.

    Follow these steps:

    • Open your phone’s Settings.
    • Select Apps.
    • Find and tap Facebook.
    • Select Storage.
    • Tap Clear Cache.
    • Reopen Facebook and check your Reels feed.

    On an iPhone, you may need to offload or reinstall Facebook to clear stored application data.

    1. Update the Facebook App

    Using an outdated Facebook application may cause problems when loading Reels.

    • Open Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
    • Search for Facebook.
    • Check whether an update is available.
    • Tap Update.
    • Open Facebook and visit Reels again.

    1. Check Your Reels Preferences

    Facebook may provide content preference controls that allow you to influence recommended content.

    • Open Facebook.
    • Tap Menu.
    • Select Settings and privacy.
    • Open Settings.
    • Look for Content preferences.
    • Review available options for managing recommended content.

    The available settings may vary depending on your Facebook version and account.

    Also Read: How to Refresh Laptop Drivers

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    Damaris Gatwiri is a digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion.

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