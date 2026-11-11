Knowing how to refresh live location on WhatsApp helps you see someone’s updated position or correct problems when your shared location stops updating. WhatsApp uses your phone’s GPS and internet connection to share real-time location information with selected contacts. If a person’s live location appears frozen or is not moving, there are several ways to refresh it on Android and iPhone.

If someone has shared their live location with you, you can reopen the location message to check for updates.

Follow these instructions:

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Open the conversation where the person shared their live location.

Find the live location message.

Tap the location preview to open it.

Wait for the map to load.

Check whether the person’s position has changed.

The location should update automatically while the sharing session is active and the person’s phone can access location services and the internet.

Refresh Your Own Live Location

If you are sharing your live location and it is not updating, check your phone’s location settings.

Open your phone’s Settings.

Select Location.

Turn Location Services on.

Make sure WhatsApp has permission to access your location.

Confirm that your internet connection is working.

Return to WhatsApp and check your shared location.

These settings help WhatsApp access your current GPS position.

Restart WhatsApp

Sometimes the application may temporarily stop updating location information.

To fix this:

Close WhatsApp completely.

Remove it from your recently opened applications.

Wait a few seconds.

Reopen WhatsApp.

Open the conversation containing the live location.

Check whether the position has updated.

Check WhatsApp Location Permissions on Android

Android users can check whether WhatsApp has permission to access their location.

Open Settings on your phone.

Select Apps.

Find WhatsApp.

Tap Permissions.

Select Location.

Choose Allow all the time or Allow only while using the app, depending on your needs and available options.

Enable precise location if the option is available.

Background location access may be necessary for continued updates when WhatsApp is not open.

Check Location Permissions on iPhone

If you use an iPhone, follow these instructions:

Open Settings.

Scroll down and select Apps.

Tap WhatsApp.

Select Location.

Choose an appropriate location access option.

Enable Precise Location.

Check that Location Services are enabled.

These settings allow WhatsApp to access your device’s location more accurately.

Stop and Share Live Location Again

If your own live location is still not updating, you can end the existing sharing session and start a new one.

Open the WhatsApp conversation.

Find your active live location message.

Tap Stop sharing.

Tap the attachment icon on Android or the plus icon on iPhone.

Select Location.

Choose Share Live Location.

Select the sharing duration.

Tap Send.

The new sharing session will begin using your current location.

Update WhatsApp

An outdated WhatsApp application may experience location-sharing problems.

Open Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Search for WhatsApp.

Check for available updates.

Tap Update.

Reopen WhatsApp and check your live location.

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