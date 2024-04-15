Adobe Photoshop is a powerful tool used by photographers, graphic designers, and digital artists worldwide for editing and manipulating images. One common task in Photoshop is removing the background from an image to isolate the subject or create a transparent background. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of how to remove background in Photoshop, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced user looking to enhance your skills.

Open Your Image in Photoshop: Start by launching Adobe Photoshop and opening the image from which you want to remove the background. Go to File > Open and select the image file on your computer. Alternatively, you can drag and drop the image directly into the Photoshop workspace. Select the Background Eraser Tool: Once your image is open in Photoshop, select the Background Eraser Tool from the toolbar on the left side of the screen. It looks like a small eraser with a pair of scissors. If you can’t find it, right-click on the Eraser Tool and choose the Background Eraser Tool from the dropdown menu. Adjust Brush Settings: Before you start erasing the background, adjust the brush settings for the Background Eraser Tool to suit your needs. Click on the Brush Preset Picker in the Options Bar at the top of the screen to select a brush size and hardness that work well for the image you’re editing. You can also adjust the brush spacing, hardness, and other settings as needed. Choose Sampling Settings: Next, adjust the Sampling Settings in the Options Bar to control how the Background Eraser Tool samples colors from the image. For most images, the default settings will work fine, but you may need to experiment with different options to achieve the desired results. Choose whether you want to sample the background color continuously or once, and set the Limits to Discontiguous. Erase the Background: With the Background Eraser Tool selected and the brush settings adjusted, start erasing the background of the image by clicking and dragging over the areas you want to remove. As you erase, the tool will automatically sample colors from the background and erase them, leaving the subject intact. Take your time and work carefully around the edges of the subject to ensure a clean and precise selection. Refine the Edges: After you’ve erased the majority of the background, zoom in on the image and use a smaller brush size to refine the edges of the subject. Carefully erase any remaining background pixels around the edges to create a clean and seamless transition between the subject and the background. You can also use the Zoom Tool (magnifying glass icon) to zoom in and out of the image as needed. Check Your Progress: Periodically, toggle the visibility of the background layer on and off by clicking the eye icon next to the layer in the Layers panel. This will allow you to see how the background removal is progressing and identify any areas that need further refinement. Make adjustments as necessary to achieve the desired result. Save Your Work: Once you’re satisfied with the background removal, save your work in a format that supports transparency, such as PNG or PSD. Go to File > Save As and choose your desired file format and location. Make sure to retain the layers in the PSD file if you want to preserve the ability to make further edits later on.

