Headers and footers are useful for adding titles, page numbers, or dates in documents. However, there are times when you might want to remove them for a cleaner look. Here’s how to remove header and footer depending on the software you’re using.

Open your document and double-click the header or footer area. This will open the Header & Footer Tools.

Once you're in edit mode, you'll see a dashed box around the header or footer.

Delete the content inside the box, or use the “Close Header and Footer” button after clearing it.

To remove the entire space, go to the "Insert" tab, click on "Header" or "Footer", and choose "Remove Header" or "Remove Footer."

Removing Header and Footer in Google Docs

Open your document and double-click the header or footer area.

Simply delete any content within the section.

within the section. If you want to remove the spacing as well, go to “Format” > “Headers & footers”, then set the margins to zero.

Removing Header and Footer in Excel

Excel doesn’t show headers and footers by default, but they can appear in print view.

Go to the “Page Layout” tab , click on the arrow at the bottom right of the Page Setup group .

In the new window, click on the "Header/Footer" tab.

. From there, choose “(none)” for both header and footer.

Removing Header and Footer in PDF Documents

If you’re using Adobe Acrobat (paid version) , go to “Edit PDF” and select “Header & Footer > Remove” .

, go to and select . For free tools like online editors, upload the file and look for an option to edit or remove headers/footers under the tools menu.

Check Section Breaks

Sometimes headers and footers are different across sections.

In Word, go to each section and make sure “Link to Previous” is turned off before deleting, especially if you’re working with different layouts.

